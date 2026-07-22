Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Culture

Days of Thunder 2 moving forward with Tom Cruise set to return for sequel film

The Hollywood Reporter offered updates on the highly-anticipated NASCAR movie sequel

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
GettyImages-500028878

Tom Cruise introduces Jeff Gordon at 2015 NASCAR Awards show (via Ethan Miller of Getty Images)

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the long-awaited sequel to 1990's 'Days of Thunder' is moving forward, with Paramount in talks with Jonathan Levine in to direct and star Tom Cruise set to return. He portrayed young gun NASCAR driver Cole Trickle in the original film. It's unclear what direction they plan to go with the sequel, but Will Staples is writing the script.

Wednesday's report indicates that Cruise will co-produce the sequel alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original film and recently served as producer for the critically acclaimed 'F1' movie, starring Brad Pitt.

The tentative plan is for filming to begin in early 2027.

Days of Thunder filming

Days of Thunder filming

Photo by: ISC Archives - Getty Images for NASCAR

Discussions around a sequel to the original film, which remains popular within the modern NASCAR world, really heated up following the success of 'F1', which made over $600 million at the box office. 

Joseph Kosinski, who directed the hit 'F1' film, even pitched a potential crossover between the world of Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt's character) and Cole Tricke during a 2025 interview with GQ.

Earlier this year before his tragic passing in May, NASCAR legend Kyle Busch was among those who spoke with a film writer as they worked on an outline for the new film. Busch's nickname 'Rowdy' was a callback to Michael Rooker's character from the original film. The writer spoke to various people within the industry, and also visited race shops.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is among those excited for the sequel, believing it will do a lot for the sport as a serious, grounded drama, in contrast to the 2006 comedy, 'Talladega Nights', which some drivers have criticized as making a mockery of NASCAR.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon, who is long-time friends with Cruise, has talked directly with him about his desire to resurrect 'Days of Thunder' for a modern sequel, similar to 'Top Gun: Maverick', which was released 36 years after the original in 2022.

NASCAR was deeply involved with production of the first film, even allowing two movie cars equipped with cameras to race behind the field for the start of the 1990 Daytona 500. Real-life NASCAR drivers Bobby Hamilton and Tommy Ellis piloted the vehicles.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Anthony Hamilton's £3million classic car collection heads to Silverstone auction

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

NASCAR is eliminating split practice groups and extending session

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
NASCAR is eliminating split practice groups and extending session

Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Truck return with TRICON at IRP

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
North Wilkesboro
Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Truck return with TRICON at IRP

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Latest news

NASCAR is eliminating split practice groups and extending session

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
NASCAR is eliminating split practice groups and extending session

Days of Thunder 2 moving forward with Tom Cruise set to return for sequel film

Culture
Culture
Days of Thunder 2 moving forward with Tom Cruise set to return for sequel film

IMSA’s return to Road America for extended six-hour showcase welcomes 54 entries

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Road America
IMSA’s return to Road America for extended six-hour showcase welcomes 54 entries

‘It’s been a while since we were truly racing’ - Aston Martin pins F1 hopes on Hungarian GP upgrades

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
‘It’s been a while since we were truly racing’ - Aston Martin pins F1 hopes on Hungarian GP upgrades