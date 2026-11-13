Culture

Etihad Airways puts McLaren’s papaya livery on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Etihad Airways unveils a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner painted in McLaren Racing's papaya orange for its commercial network

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 13, 2026, 10:35 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images





Outside the Paddock



Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.

Etihad Airways has taken its partnership with McLaren from the track to the sky, officially unveiling a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner wrapped in the Formula 1 team's iconic papaya orange.

The custom livery was revealed on 9 November 2026 at an Etihad Engineering facility in Abu Dhabi. During the unveiling, Etihad claimed a Guinness World Record for the largest single-piece "kabuki reveal"—a theatrical mechanism where a massive curtain drops to uncover an object.

According to Etihad, the aircraft represents the first time a Formula 1 team's branding has been featured on a wide-body commercial airliner. The aircraft design pairs McLaren’s vibrant papaya orange fuselage with a dark mask around the cockpit windows, while retaining Etihad’s distinctive tail fin pattern.

Underneath the new paint, the specific Boeing 787-10 (registration A6-BMI) has a unique history. Before entering passenger service for Etihad, the airframe served as a flying laboratory for Boeing and NASA as the 2020 ecoDemonstrator, conducting noise and sustainable fuel tests.

Route and in-flight experience

The papaya Dreamliner is not reserved exclusively for VIPs or race weekends. It officially entered commercial service on 10 November 2026, operating flight EY103 from Abu Dhabi to Madrid.

Moving forward, the aircraft will fly regular passenger routes across Etihad’s global network.

European Destinations: Expected routes include Dublin, Milan, and Vienna.

Asian Destinations: the jet is scheduled to fly to Bali, Bangkok, Delhi, and Jakarta.

In addition to the exterior paint scheme, the partnership extends into the cabin. Etihad introduced exclusive, limited-edition McLaren loungewear for First and Business Class passengers on longer flights operating on the aircraft.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Ferrari reveals luxury $4,300 fountain pen inspired by its bespoke supercars

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rahaan Mazumder





Toto Wolff explains the emotional Mercedes factory email leaked online



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



Toto Wolff explains the emotional Mercedes factory email leaked online





Christian Horner admits he doesn't need F1 return after £67 million Red Bull payout



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Christian Horner admits he doesn't need F1 return after £67 million Red Bull payout





Fred Vasseur reveals two costly moments that denied Ferrari US GP double podium



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Fred Vasseur reveals two costly moments that denied Ferrari US GP double podium

More from

McLaren





What's behind Oscar Piastri's split with Mark Webber – and what it means for his F1 career



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



What's behind Oscar Piastri's split with Mark Webber – and what it means for his F1 career





Malthe Jakobsen completes McLaren's WEC Hypercar driver line-up



WEC



WEC



Malthe Jakobsen completes McLaren's WEC Hypercar driver line-up





How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos

Latest news





The Kimi Antonelli you don't know: Inside the Mercedes garage with F1's new world champion



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



33 min



The Kimi Antonelli you don't know: Inside the Mercedes garage with F1's new world champion





F1 driver contracts: How long is each driver tied down for?



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1 1 h



F1 driver contracts: How long is each driver tied down for?





IndyCar 2026 season review: ECR



IndyCar



Indy IndyCar 16 h



IndyCar 2026 season review: ECR





Toto Wolff reflects on Mercedes’ non-title years: ‘We weren’t complete losers’



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



17 h



Toto Wolff reflects on Mercedes’ non-title years: ‘We weren’t complete losers’

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe