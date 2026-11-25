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Ex-F1 driver Martin Donnelly confirms memoir release with Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt contribution

Ex-Lotus F1 driver Martin Donnelly will release memoir "Unbroken" in June 2027 with Brad Pitt and Sir Lewis Hamilton

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 25, 2026, 9:01 PM

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Martin Donnelly

Photo by: Sutton Images





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More than three decades after one of Formula 1’s most harrowing accidents cut his grand prix career short, Martin Donnelly is finally putting the full story in his own words.

Retailer listings from Penguin Books UK and Transworld confirm that the former Lotus driver’s autobiography, Unbroken: A Memoir of Speed and Survival, will launch on 3 June 2027, across a 288-page hardback (£22.00), ebook, and audio download under the Bantam imprint.

Even before page one, the book carries major star power. Seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton has contributed the introduction, while Brad Pitt has penned the foreword - reuniting the duo who helped reintroduce Donnelly’s survival story to millions of moviegoers worldwide.

In 2025’s F1: The Movie - which grossed $634.1million globally to become Pitt’s highest-earning theatrical release before winning Best Sound at the 2026 Academy Awards - Sonny Hayes’s career-halting crash backstory was modelled directly on Donnelly’s 1990 accident, even incorporating archival crash imagery as a pivotal plot device.

Martin Donnelly, Lotus 102 Lamborghini

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Donnelly’s involvement began with an unexpected phone call from Hamilton, who co-produced the film. Speaking to CNN last year, Donnelly joked that he initially assumed it was "one of those cold calls for central heating or double-glazed windows", admitting, "It's not every day you receive a call from a seven-time world champion."

Watching filmmakers launch a yellow-overalled mannequin from a chassis 15 times to recreate his crash gave the Belfast-born driver a jarring "reality check", while seeing the finished sequence on screen left him telling the BBC it felt like "such a surreal moment. It was something only I could appreciate."

From four F1 contracts to a 160 mph fight for survival

Born in March 1964, Donnelly entered 15 grands prix and made 13 starts across 1989 and 1990 with Arrows and Camel Team Lotus, peaking with seventh place at the 1990 Hungarian Grand Prix. According to Transworld’s synopsis, the morning of 28 September 1990, at Jerez opened with Donnelly weighing four separate racing contracts that could have reshaped his future.

Hours later in Friday qualifying, a suspension failure sent his Lamborghini-powered Lotus 102 into the barriers at roughly 160 mph. "The carbon fibre tub shattered like a car bomb, and I went with the energy," Donnelly recalled to CNN. "I got thrown out by about 60 metres [almost 200 feet] and travelled through the air and along the ground like a rag doll."

Martin Donnelly

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch / Motorsport Images

Left strapped into his seat on the asphalt with head and lung contusions, two broken legs, and a swallowed tongue, Donnelly endured an induced coma and organ failure before fighting back through years of surgeries and rehabilitation. As Penguin’s listing highlights, the aftermath spurred landmark medical and track-safety reforms across motorsport - while Donnelly’s chapters also revisit his era racing alongside Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Alain Prost.

Defying medical doubts, Donnelly climbed back into an F1 cockpit less than three years later. "On 23 February 1993 I drove a Jordan car around Silverstone, and that was me giving my surgeons the pledge to say, 'You know your books, but you do not know me, and here I am,'" he told the BBC.

Now 62, Donnelly has built a lasting second act as an FIA race steward, chief driving instructor, and Lotus Cars brand ambassador - occasionally racing in events such as the British Touring Car Championship in 2015, driving a Lotus 102 at Goodwood in 2011, and finally piloting an Arrows A10B around Adelaide in February 2026, 36 years after his crash kept him from ever racing F1 there. With Unbroken now available for pre-order ahead of its June 2027 debut, fans who discovered Sonny Hayes on the big screen will soon get the unvarnished real-world story behind him.

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