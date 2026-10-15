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FIA partners with Track Titan to offer free sim racing coaching

The AI platform analyses telemetry across major racing simulations on PC and console

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 15, 2026, 8:27 PM

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Anyone who has spent a weekend shaving tenths off a lap in iRacing or an F1 game knows the loneliest part of sim racing is not knowing why you're slow. The FIA now wants to fix that at scale. A Collaboration Agreement has been established between the FIA and Track Titan, a UK-headquartered AI coaching service designed to support sim racing and esports competitors in their training.

Under the deal, Track Titan becomes an official "Driver Coaching Platform, in Collaboration with the FIA". That's a mouthful of a title, but what it means is simple enough for even me to understand.

Track Titan will give out subscription access codes valid for three months to FIA National Sporting Authorities, which means they can be further distributed to drivers who are in need of training but may be unable to afford coaching in such an expensive industry.

What Track Titan actually does

The platform takes the telemetry and driving data a sim already produces and turns it into personalised feedback, offering drivers a clear picture of where they are losing time on a circuit. The platform functions across major racing simulation titles on both PC and console systems, using real-time analysis features to coach drivers digitally. In fact, it's been so popular, its user base exceeds 300,000 drivers distributed throughout more than 200 nations.

Max Teichert, who previously competed as a Gran Turismo Academy driver before moving into professional driver instruction with Porsche, established the company. After its 2021 launch, the platform entered into a partnership with peripheral manufacturer Moza to develop an integrated coaching application.

A coaching app with that pedigree sitting inside a federation structure is something that the likes of Max Verstappen would be proud of.

Why the FIA is handing out codes

Eric Stranne, the FIA's Esports Sporting Manager, sees it as a pathway to professional racing:

"Esports is an important part of the FIA's approach to developing new pathways for drivers and engaging with a new generation of competitors. Track Titan brings valuable expertise in data-driven driver coaching, and this collaboration gives us an opportunity to make personalised performance insights more accessible through our ASN network. Providing subscription access to national communities is a practical way to connect innovative digital tools with drivers and support their development."

Teichert argues the platform fills a gap:

"The desire to improve is universal, but access to great feedback is not. Track Titan exists to close that gap. Together with the FIA, we can give more drivers the clarity, direction and confidence that come from understanding their own performance - and help them see how far focused development can take them."

The agreement also leaves the door open for more. Both organisations intend to investigate opportunities for expanding Track Titan's coaching throughout the wider FIA membership base while deepening connections among sim racing, esports, and traditional motorsport disciplines.

A free three-month code is maybe a small gesture, but it's a concrete one, and it puts coaching in the hands of drivers who would otherwise be left staring at a lap chart and guessing. Whether it produces the next Max Verstappen is a question for another day. What it does is signal that the FIA no longer treats the sim rig as a toy next to the real racing car, and that's overdue.

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