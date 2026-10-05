Gran Turismo 7 reveals huge free Spec IV update ahead of 30th anniversary

Gran Turismo is getting a huge update by its makers Polyphony Digital in the shape of Spec IV. Unfortunately, it's not coming all at once, with us having to wait for two separate instalments before we get our hands on everything. But with 2027 being the 30th birthday of the legendary racing game, I have a feeling it might be worth the wait.

"Next year marks 30 years since the release of the very first Gran Turismo," a statement from Polyphony read. "In preparation for this important milestone, we will release a large free Spec IV update for Gran Turismo 7. It will consist of two parts, the first of which will be released in October, and the second in December 2026."

The updates will include a dozen new cars and two new tracks, plus an array of quality-of-life additions that improve how the game handles its growing back catalogue.

Spec IV release dates

Mark the date! Gran Turismo 7 Spec IV Part 1 will be available 15 October 2026. The best part is that it's free for both PS4 and PS5 gamers, as confirmed during the Gran Turismo World Series event in Singapore.

Part 2 is expected to be released to coincide with the Gran Turismo World Series World Finals in Tokyo on December 5 and 6.

Six cars come in October

We don't know all 12 cars yet, but October brings six fantastic options.

1986 Citroën 2CV Charleston

1994 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta

1987 Honda Civic Si Group A

2023 Honda Stepwgn Spada

Mazda RX-Vision GT3 EVO

Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo.

That Ferrari is a new addition to the list, with it recently replacing a BMW M5 E60 that has instead been pushed to the December release. The Mazda is similar to the RX-Vision concept we've already seen, but it's the Xiaomi that is arguably the most interesting here, with it being the first Chinese car specifically built for a Gran Turismo game. Because of this, it is the flagship of the update, with a number of challenges built around it.

A new circuit and a handful of new tools

October will unveil the Japanese Sportsland SUGO circuit. It currently hosts the Super GT and Super Formula races with an exciting 13 corners, total length of 3.586km, of which 704m is the main straight, and to top it off, almost 70m of elevation change.

Alongside the addition of the track, this update makes your 700-car garage a little easier to organise. Vintage will organise cars that can't be sold new and put them into their own dedicated section. Car Concierge allows gamers to order Used Car and Legend Car category vehicles. Experience will focus on brand-specific challenges like the Xiaomi I mentioned earlier. And finally, Viewer gives the player a new environment to enjoy checking out and photographing their cars.

Part 2 will reintroduce the fictional Autumn Ring last seen in the series 13 years ago. It will include the traditional layout as well as a larger configuration. Also coming: Family Mode, a Shuffle Race mode built around randomised car assignments, an Online Drift Trial, the next evolution of the AI driver GT Sophy, and a tougher new difficulty tier called Power Pack.

More information on the December update will be coming soon, giving us plenty to look forward to on such a big birthday.