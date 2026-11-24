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Keanu Reeves turns Toto Wolff’s Mercedes office into a comedy set
Keanu Reeves nearly tips over playing the villain in Toto Wolff’s chair as the Mercedes boss laughs from the doorway
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Nov 24, 2026, 12:21 PM
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Keanu Reeves drives the podium limousine.
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Even for a Formula 1 team accustomed to Hollywood glamour on the Las Vegas Strip, Mercedes pulled off one of the weekend’s best paddock cameos without a race car in sight.
In a short clip posted by Mercedes during the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, The Matrix and John Wick star Keanu Reeves took over team principal Toto Wolff’s hospitality office for a quick bit of comedy.
Captioned "POV: You're the villain, but the chair leaned way more than you expected," the video opened with Reeves - dressed in a black beanie, scarf, and dark jacket - facing away from the desk before slowly spinning toward the camera with his fingers steepled.
"Well, well, well," Reeves drawled in classic screen-villain fashion.
Then gravity intervened. Leaning back to sell the entrance, Reeves found far more recline in Wolff’s swivel chair than he bargained for, flailing his arms briefly to avoid tipping backwards. Pulling himself upright with an awkward glance off-camera, he let out a quiet pause before the lens swung to the doorway - revealing Wolff bundled in a full-length black Mercedes team coat, peeking around the frame and laughing at the whole scene.
Why Keanu Reeves has become an F1 paddock regular
The lighthearted moment capped a busy Las Vegas weekend for the 62-year-old actor, whose ties to Formula 1 run well past casual celebrity appearances. After Saturday night’s chaotic 50-lap race, Reeves took the wheel of a limousine to chauffeur race winner Max Verstappen alongside McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to their post-race interviews and Bellagio podium celebrations.
Keanu Reeves drives the podium limousine.
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Sitting in Wolff’s chair also carried a neat piece of motorsport history. Reeves hosted the acclaimed 2023 Disney+ docuseries Brawn: the Impossible Formula 1 Story, chronicling the 2009 miracle title run of the Brawn GP squad that transitioned directly into Mercedes' modern works team in 2010.
This season, Reeves has been back in the paddock fronting a new documentary series following Cadillac’s inaugural Formula 1 campaign - all while carrying his own racing credentials after making his pro debut in the Toyota GR Cup at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2024.
For Mercedes, the playful clip offered a welcome breather at the end of a bruising Saturday night on track. Late-race mistakes dropped newly crowned 2026 world champion Kimi Antonelli to fourth and George Russell to ninth after a Lap 48 brush with the barrier - yet with both 2026 championships already locked up ahead of Qatar and Abu Dhabi, Wolff had plenty of reason to keep smiling from the doorway.
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