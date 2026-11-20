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Charles Leclerc opens up on sleepless nights and parenthood: "Forget about how tired you are"

New dad Charles Leclerc reveals his sleep dropped from 10–12 hours to three to five since daughter Bianca's birth

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 12:53 PM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Formula 1’s late-night Las Vegas Grand Prix timetable is tough on any driver’s body clock, but Charles Leclerc arrived in Nevada already running on a fraction of his usual rest. Just over two weeks after he and his wife, Alexandra, welcomed their first child - a daughter named Bianca, born 3 November - the Ferrari star detailed how quickly fatherhood has rewritten his daily routine.

Speaking in his debut episode of The Fast And The Curious podcast, Leclerc told hosts Betty Glover and Christian Hewgill that new parenthood has largely gone smoothly, with one glaring exception.

"On my side, I’ve imagined myself so much in this position that I’ve got to say for now we’ve got things under control," Leclerc said. "Maybe we’ve got even less sleep than what we initially thought we would have, and for me, sleep is quite a critical moment. I normally sleep like 10 to 12 hours sometimes, and now it’s more around three to five hours, but it’s fine."

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That drop is especially steep for Leclerc. An investor in sleep-tech company Eight Sleep, the 29-year-old has previously described himself as "a big sleeper" who relies on long nights and daytime naps to recover from gruelling training blocks and constant time-zone jumps. Even so, he brushed off the exhaustion without hesitation.

"Bianca is giving us so much joy that you forget about how tired you are," he said.

Family life and joining F1’s dad club

Calling Bianca’s birth "a moment I’ll forever remember", Leclerc noted that even advice from friends who were already parents could not prepare him for holding her for the first time. "You’ve got to live it to really understand the emotions that go through you," he said, confirming both Alexandra and Bianca are doing "super, super well".

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Alexandra Leclerc

Photo by: Jayce Illman / Getty Images

Even the family’s dachshund, Leo, has adapted smoothly - though not without competition. "He needs so much attention, and obviously now there’s Bianca as well, so we’ve got to split the attention, but things have gone super well," Leclerc laughed. Away from the paddock, he said simple routines such as walking with Alexandra, Leo, and Bianca - alongside unwinding at the piano - remain the moments he cherishes most.

Bianca’s arrival capped a big year off track for the Monegasque driver, following his private civil wedding to Alexandra in Monaco on 28 February. Born between the Mexico City and São Paulo Grands Prix, Bianca arrived in time to allow Leclerc to avoid missing a single round of the 2026 season, just as he anticipated in October. He now joins Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Nico Hülkenberg, and Sergio Pérez as the latest father on the active Formula 1 grid - heading into Saturday night’s race on the Strip, running on adrenaline and joy rather than his usual 12 hours.

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