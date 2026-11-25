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Nearly $3 million on ten wrists: inside the wild luxury watch Flex at the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix

From Verstappen's one-of-one TAG Heuer to Tyga's $700K Rainbow Rolex, nearly $3M in watches lit up the Las Vegas GP

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 25, 2026, 10:00 PM

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A general view of the F1 Paddock entrance

Photo by: Alex Slitz Getty Images





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Formula 1’s 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix served up 352 overtakes on the Strip, yet the hardware flashing across the podium and red carpet was almost as loud as the racing.

A widely shared Instagram watch-spotting carousel from the weekend catalogued 10 standout pieces worn by drivers, team bosses, and A-list guests - ringing up a combined secondary-market value of $2,870,350 across eight priced models alone, even before counting two money-cannot-buy custom creations.

Fittingly, the race winner wore something no chequebook can touch. Holding his Moët bottle on the top step, Max Verstappen sported his personal Piece Unique TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph. Built around TAG Heuer’s titanium Calibre TH81-00 rattrapante movement - whose standard production sibling is already listed strictly as "price on demand" - Verstappen’s bespoke square-cased watch carries four championship stars, his title years, his lion emblem, and a No. 1 marker.

McLaren’s double podium brought its own horological firepower. Third-place finisher Oscar Piastri - fresh off charging from 17th on the grid - wore a Piece Unique Richard Mille RM 67-02 McLaren in Black Carbon TPT with papaya accents. Runner-up Lando Norris matched the featherweight formula - around 32 grams including its elastic strap - in the white Quartz TPT RM 67-02 “Alexis Pinturault”, complete with French tricolour dial bridges and an estimated $489,000 market tag.

Richard Mille practically owned the paddock. Former F1 racer Romain Grosjean hit the red carpet in the $438,000 RM 67-02 “Alexander Zverev” Carbon TPT, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ($300,000 RM 35-02 Automatic Rafael Nadal) and McLaren CEO Zak Brown ($294,000 RM 35-01 Rafael Nadal) both leaned on the tennis icon’s signature line. Olympic medallist fencer Miles Chamley-Watson rounded out the brand’s presence in a diamond-set RM 67-01 Extra Flat valued at $260,000.

Celebrities make a $65K gold Rolex look like a bargain

Still, the single priciest tagged watch belonged outside the garages. Rapper Tyga stole the valuation crown with a full-pavé rose-gold Rolex Daytona “Rainbow”, its sapphire-gradient bezel and diamond-drenched dial pegged at $700,000.

Perhaps the weekend’s best visual contrast belonged to Raising Cane’s billionaire founder Todd Graves. Posing beside Wiz Khalifa while clutching a red-and-white Cane’s cup, Graves casually flashed a 40.5 mm rose-gold Patek Philippe Nautilus Travel Time Chronograph (Ref. 5990/1R-001) - a dual-time flyback masterpiece valued at $324,000.

Only in Sin City could American tennis star Taylor Fritz walk into the F1 paddock wearing a solid yellow-gold Rolex Cosmograph Daytona worth $65,350 and somehow end up with the most modest wrist check in the room.

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