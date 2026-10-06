PlayStation Plus subscribers can now get "F1 25" for free

F1 25, EA's officially licensed game built around the 2025 F1 season is coming to Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription starting today. This means PS5 owners can add it to their game collection at no extra cost.

But how do you claim it? From 6 October to 2 November, PlayStation Plus subscribers on Essential, Extra, or Premium tiers can download the game to keep for as long as the membership stays active. If you fancy it, you can also grab Hunt: Showdown 1896 and Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2, but - this is Motorsport - we know F1 is your deal.

There is one issue, however. This doesn't give you free access to the 2026 expansion, unoriginally named F1 25: 2026 Season Edition. It's only the base game that's included in the deal. However, this still gives you Career mode, the team-ownership sandbox of My Team 2.0, and online racing through F1 World. Plus, you get to drive on real F1 circuits, built in the game thanks to highly accurate LiDAR scans of the real things.

This means tracks such as Bahrain, Miami, Melbourne, Suzuka and Imola are as close as they can get to the real thing.

Of course, what you don't get is access to teams that arrived for the 2026 season such as Audi and Cadillac, or the new 2026 cars that feature Overtake Mode and active aerodynamics. It also won't include the new MADRING street circuit. But if you really need the latest experience, you can buy 2026 as an add-on to the free base game at just £24.99 on the PlayStation Store or £22.49 with an EA Play discount.

While F1 25 is now over a year old, EA has given it plenty of support and if you're as mad about the championship as we are, you should probably grab it.