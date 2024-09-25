Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

WRC Monte Carlo: Oliver Solberg survives with healthy lead intact

WRC
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
WRC Monte Carlo: Oliver Solberg survives with healthy lead intact

Franco Colapinto much more mature, not the child of last year - Flavio Briatore

Formula 1
Formula 1
Alpine launch
Franco Colapinto much more mature, not the child of last year - Flavio Briatore

Who will be driving HRT’s two Ford Mustang GT3s in DTM 2026?

DTM
DTM
Who will be driving HRT’s two Ford Mustang GT3s in DTM 2026?

Doonan gives explanation of why IMSA established ‘BoP conduct’ rule

IMSA
IMSA
Rolex 24 Hours
Doonan gives explanation of why IMSA established ‘BoP conduct’ rule

Ferrari gives first glimpse of F1 2026's active aero in action

Formula 1
Formula 1
Ferrari gives first glimpse of F1 2026's active aero in action

Porsche eyes Daytona hat-trick but wary of BMW threat

IMSA
IMSA
Rolex 24 Hours
Porsche eyes Daytona hat-trick but wary of BMW threat

Haas completes shakedown with 2026 F1 car ahead of opening test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Haas completes shakedown with 2026 F1 car ahead of opening test

Flavio Briatore: Mercedes engine the only condition for me to join Alpine in F1

Formula 1
Formula 1
Alpine launch
Flavio Briatore: Mercedes engine the only condition for me to join Alpine in F1
Culture

See the first images from Netflix's upcoming 'Senna' mini-series

See the first photos of Alain Prost, Niki Lauda, Nelson Piquet, and more from the upcoming mini-series.

Emily Selleck
Edited:
Add as a preferred source
Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna; courtesy, Netflix

Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna; courtesy, Netflix

Photo by: Netflix

The dramatized story of Brazilian Formula 1 legend, Ayrton Senna, will arrive on the small screen this Fall. Netflix's 'Senna,' which stars Gabriel Leone in the title role, is slated for release on November 29. The six-episode miniseries charts the rise — and tragic death — of the three-time world champion, featuring a raft of prominent figures from the F1 world who impacted Senna's life on and off the track. 

Fans got their first glimpse of the actors playing his parents, friends and rivals when the streamer released new photos on Wednesday (below). Matt Mella stars opposite Leone as Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna's fiercest opponent, while fellow F1 drivers Niki Lauda and Nelson Piquet will be played by Johannes Heinrichs and Hugo Bonemer respectively.  

According to Netflix, 'Senna' will dramatize the driver's journey both in racing and in relationships, with fictionalized elements, similar to historical portrayals like "The Crown" and "Chernobyl". From Netflix's release: "The story starts at the beginning of the three-time Formula 1 champion's motor racing career, following him from his karting days, through his move to England to compete in Formula Ford, and continues up to the tragic accident in Imola, Italy, during the San Marino Grand Prix." 

Scroll through the images below to see the first photos from Netflix's "Senna" mini-series

Matt Mella as Alain Prost in Senna
Johannes Heinrichs as Niki Lauda in Senna
Susana Ribeiro as Zaza in Senna
Camila Márdila as Viviane Senna in Senna
Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna, Julia Foti as Adriane Galisteu in Senna
Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna, Gabriel Louchard as Galvão Bueno in Senna
Gabriel Louchard as Galvão Bueno in Senna
João Maestri as Rubens Barrichello in Senna
Steven Mackintosh as Frank Williams in Senna
Pâmela Tomé as Xuxa Meneghel, Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna in Senna
Kaya Scodelario as Laura Harrison in Senna
Hugo Bonemer as Nelson Piquet in Senna
Arnaud Viard as Jean-Marie Balestre in Seine.
Patrick Kennedy as Ron Dennis in Senna
Matt Mella as Alain Prost in Senna
Marco Ricca as Miltão in Senna
Pâmela Tomé as Xuxa Meneghel in Senna
Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna, Alice Wegmann as Lilian in Senna
Lucca Messer as Roland Ratzenberger in Senna
Julia Foti as Adriane Galisteu
Alice Wegmann as Lilian De Vasconcellos in Senna
Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna in Senna
Netflix Senna characters
23

Senna's wife Lilian de Vasconcellos will be played by Alice Wegmann and his sister Viviane will be portrayed by Camila Márdila. Arnaud Viard is set to star as former FIA president, Jean-Marie Balestre, while McLaren team principal Ron Dennis and Williams founder Frank Williams will be played by Patrick Kennedy and Steven Mackintosh respectively. 

Leone, who coincidentally starred as a different F1 driver in Netflix's hit 'Ferrari' earlier this year, revealed the upcoming series was shot in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Ireland. "I'm tired, but most of all I'm happy," he told W Magazine, while shooting the series in late 2023. 

The series also stars Gabriel Louchard as Brazilian commentator Galvão Bueno, Julia Foti as Senna's parter Adriane Galisteu, Susana Ribeiro and Marco Ricca as his parents, João Maestri as Rubens Barrichello, Pâmela Tomé as TV host Xuxa Meneghel, Lucca Messer as Roland Ratzenberger, and Kaya Scodelario as a fictional journalist. 

Watch the teaser for Netflix's "Senna"

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The Secret Society of Formula 1’s Social Media Admins
Next article A new era of Lewis Hamilton fashion has arrived

Top Comments

More from
Emily Selleck

Machine Gun Kelly, T-Pain and Zedd to headline F1 Las Vegas GP lineup

Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Machine Gun Kelly, T-Pain and Zedd to headline F1 Las Vegas GP lineup

How Toni Breidinger uses fashion as a “creative outlet” to help her race

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
How Toni Breidinger uses fashion as a “creative outlet” to help her race

Lewis Hamilton reveals second Dior capsule collection with nods to South Africa and ‘Afrofuturism’

Culture
Culture
Lewis Hamilton reveals second Dior capsule collection with nods to South Africa and ‘Afrofuturism’
More from
Ayrton Senna

David Coulthard on stepping into Ayrton Senna's Williams seat and how the F1 icon influenced his career

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
David Coulthard on stepping into Ayrton Senna's Williams seat and how the F1 icon influenced his career

As Renault says farewell to F1, 21 key moments in its history

Formula 1
Formula 1
As Renault says farewell to F1, 21 key moments in its history

Inside Kimi Antonelli’s quiet tribute to Ayrton Senna ahead of F1 Brazil GP: "My racing hero"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
Inside Kimi Antonelli’s quiet tribute to Ayrton Senna ahead of F1 Brazil GP: "My racing hero"

Latest news

WRC Monte Carlo: Oliver Solberg survives with healthy lead intact

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
WRC Monte Carlo: Oliver Solberg survives with healthy lead intact

Franco Colapinto much more mature, not the child of last year - Flavio Briatore

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Alpine launch
Franco Colapinto much more mature, not the child of last year - Flavio Briatore

Who will be driving HRT’s two Ford Mustang GT3s in DTM 2026?

DTM
DTM DTM
Who will be driving HRT’s two Ford Mustang GT3s in DTM 2026?

Doonan gives explanation of why IMSA established ‘BoP conduct’ rule

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Rolex 24 Hours
Doonan gives explanation of why IMSA established ‘BoP conduct’ rule