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YouTuber's full-size 3D-printed F1 car passes its V12 test fit

Mike Lake says the V12 and gearbox now fit as preparations continue to make the car drivable

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 14, 2026, 4:59 PM

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Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images





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YouTuber Mike Lake has managed to fit a V12 engine in his full-size 3D-printed replica of a Formula 1 car.

He and his team dropped a Mercedes M120 into the plastic body. The 6.0-litre engine was Mercedes' first production V12, launched in the S-Class in 1991, a world away from the V6 hybrids in the 2026 F1 cars.

In the latest episode, which has drawn more than 574,000 views since it went up on 4 November, Lake admits the team had "no idea" if it would fit.

With no engine crane in the workshop, the V12 went in on the arm of a car hoist. The first attempt stalled on the factory exhaust headers, but the second drop worked.

"I was a little bit nervous about that, to be honest. I know I act confident on camera, but you really never know how these things are going to play out," Lake said.

It was tight. With the cover back on, the valve cover stuck up through a hole that Lake wants to extend into a vent.

"We have confirmed that the V12 does, in fact, fit in the 2026 F1 car. And that is a massive relief, because now we know that the engine and gearbox fit, we can start planning things like the suspension, the steering, the exhaust, and everything else we need to make this F1 car function and drive, so we can absolutely thrash it on a track," he said.

One viewer commented on the YouTube video: "With this V12 it's gonna sound better than actual modern F1 cars that's so sick."

"Lowkey? This is gonna be faster than the Aston Martin F1 car," someone else posted, while another added: "This is one of the most exciting automotive builds going on right now!! Great work, this is going to be HUGE."

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