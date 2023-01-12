Dakar Video | Sparco innovates with new water-repellent seat for Side by Side

The Dakar Rally 2023 is well underway. It is the 45th edition of the world's most famous rally raid, and for the fourth consecutive year it will cross the Arabian Peninsula from west to east.

Weather conditions are as unpredictable as they are prohibitive, forcing the brave participants and teams to prepare in the best possible way, using top quality equipment.

The Side by Side buggies that are participating in the Dakar Rally 2023 will be equipped with seats upholstered with a water-repellent material.

In this new Motorsport.com video, we show you how Sparco designed and manufactured this unique seat, equipped with a material that does not absorb water, but makes it "slip" so that SSV drivers and co-drivers stay totally dry during the stage.

You have to see this to believe it!