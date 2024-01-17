A flame of "hope" from the world champion on the Dakar 2024

The Dakar Rally is a merciless race, and not even the world champions are spared from all the things and problems that happen day after day. One of them is Oriol Vidal, who co-drives Rokas Baciuska, with whom he is in fourth place in the overall standings in a category as competitive and new as that of the Challengers, formerly known as T3.



Although the Spanish-Lithuanian duo is not giving up after a "quite complicated first week", the co-driver explained how it was to lead the young talent in the 2024 edition: "It was quite a complicated first week for us. The Prologue went quite well, and we were starting in a good position, but then, in the first stage, we broke a bearing and a rear bar."



"We paid a lot for this mistake, because we lost a lot of time to repair, and then, at night, because they had delayed the start because of an accident, so we were very penalized for that," assured the Catalan, who sees the flame of "hope" still on fire. "We hope to be able to advance a little more in the standings, and in the Dakar, never say never, so we have hope alive until the end."



However, in addition to speed, in motorsport it is very important to feel protected and safe, something key when you are at the highest level, so you have to have a material that meets all that is required, and not only always when you are at maximum speed, but also when preparing for the competition.



And one of the great products to be able to perform without problem the routes, links, and even the timed sections as Oriol Vidal and Rokas Baciuska, is the jacket "Adventure" Jacket of Sparco, in which the world champions trust. The driver's work is the one that is most noticeable when it comes to results, but in competitions like the Dakar Rally, the co-driver's role can make any small detail vital, so he has to keep himself in optimal conditions to carry out his work.



One who knows this position very well is Oriol Vidal, who after spending several years in the WSBK paddock, decided to move to the co-driver's side to lead Rokas Baciuska to the top of the T4 category in the Rally-Raid World Championship. The Spanish-Lithuanian duo won the title last season, and the Catalan had nothing but admiration for the FIA-approved garment that served him so well in his races.



"I am very happy with the Sparco material we are using. Personally, what I like most is the lightness, the product is very light if you compare it to other brands I have used, and you can also notice the comfort," said the W2RC world champion. "The jacket already saved us from a lot of trouble last year. We have the homologated jacket, which allows us to race in Ha'il and all those areas where it's going to be cold, and although it's true that we have glass, the sides are open and it gets very cold, so it's a life saver. Without the Sparco jacket, you're dead."



The press has the 8856-2018 certificate from the international motorsport federation, thanks to its waterproof outer material and micropolar lining, thus meeting the "highest safety standards," as well as guaranteeing the option for teams to customize it with their own colors and graphics, just as they are on the racing suits.



The idea is that the jacket serves to protect against low temperatures, as they can have in the Dakar Rally despite the fact that it is held in the Saudi Arabian desert, with a flame retardant fabric, which is bonded to a membrane, also fire resistant, with water and wind repellent characteristics.



"I would recommend it, 100%, what's more, if I went to the Dakar Rally with an SSV or a Challenger [former T4 and T3 respectively], if I didn't have a Sparco jacket, I wouldn't come," commented Oriol Vidal, who is developing his career together with Rokas Baciuska with the aim of reaching the Ultimate category and fighting for the Touareg trophy.