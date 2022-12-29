Al-Attiyah: Audi Dakar rival Sainz ‘complains about a lot of things’
On the eve of the 2023 Dakar Rally, defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah has dismissed Carlos Sainz Sr's claims that his Audi hybrid has been unfairly penalised by organisers, saying he “always tries to complain about a lot of things”.
After making a stage-winning debut last year, Audi’s hybrid-electric RS Q e-tron E2 will be at least 100kg heavier than its direct rivals in the German manufacturer’s second outing in Saudi Arabia.
Event organiser ASO revised the technical regulations for this edition of the Dakar, which starts on Saturday, with the minimum weight of hybrid or electric cars entered in the T1U division increased from 2000kg to 2100kg.
No such change has been made to petrol-powered cars that dominate the T1+ category and fight with T1U vehicles for overall wins, with their minimum weight remaining at 2,000kg.
In response, Sainz complained that “when we reach the end of the stage we will be 100kg overweight” – as the internal combustion-powered rivals will have burned through their fuel load, but Toyota driver Al-Attiyah dismissed his theory.
Speaking to a small group of media, including Motorsport.com, he said: “Say hello to Carlos for me. Carlos always tries to complain about a lot of things, but I think Audi, Toyota and BRX will be the same, maybe with a little bit of electrical or power differences.
“Toyota has the gears, and in every change you lose a second. But it's similar, and it's good to have the new electric generation.”
Audi RS Q e-tron E2
Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport
Al-Attiyah said that a power reduction since last year will play a part in equalizing the field and doesn’t believe the Audi has been penalized too much.
“The Audi's performance is very high, and we have lost 40bhp,” he said.
“The power is not like the last Dakar, but it is for everyone. It looks like we all have the same, but we'll see, I think up front it will be the skills of the driver and co-driver that will matter.”
Nasser Al Attiyah, Toyota Gazoo Racing
Photo by: Toyota
When asked who he expected to be his main rival this year, Al-Attiyah pointed to Bahrain Raid Xtreme’s Sebastien Loeb.
“For me, the biggest rival will be Loeb, not Audi, because Seb finished second in 2022, he won in Morocco and Andalusia,” he said.
“And the performance of BRX is very strong, so Loeb will be very strong, and also Carlos and the Audis. We just need to see the performance after three days of the Dakar.
“We are here at the 2023 Dakar to defend the title with our new car. I tested in Southern Africa, in Namibia, for four days, and yesterday we tested [here] and today also. It's a new car, although it's similar to the one from the last Dakar.
“The first [days] won't be easy for navigation, it will be similar to last year, but it's not easy. The second week of the Dakar is a new place for everyone, so it will be interesting.”
Related video
Latest news
Al-Attiyah: Audi Dakar rival Sainz ‘complains about a lot of things’
On the eve of the 2023 Dakar Rally, defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah has dismissed Carlos Sainz Sr's claims that his Audi hybrid has been unfairly penalised by organisers, saying he “always tries to complain about a lot of things”.
The Formula 1 record books are dominated by drivers that rack up the big numbers, such as Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, but there is a small group of racers who have just one victory on their CVs.
BMW: Porsche gained no advantage in IMSA hybrid development tests
BMW’s LMDh project leader Maurizio Leschiutta believes that GTP rivals Porsche did not gain any advantage by its development program with IMSA’s common hybrid system ahead of the 2023 season.
DTM teams unlikely to use same cars to enter old GT Masters series
Leading DTM teams have ruled out the prospect of entering the same cars in the former GT Masters series following the realignment of ADAC’s pyramid, despite now sharing tyre suppliers.
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.