Al-Attiyah joins Loeb in Dacia's Dakar Rally line-up for 2025
Five-time Dakar Rally winner Nasser Al-Attiyah will join Sebastien Loeb in Dacia's line-up for the 2025 edition of the event.
Earlier this year, the Romanian manufacturer announced plans to compete in the Dakar in 2025 following what labelled as a "test phase" during 2024, when it will enter selected events of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship.
Al-Attiyah, who has won the Dakar in 2011, 2015, 2019, 2022 and 2023, will join World Rally legend Loeb and Spanish driver Cristina Gutierrez in Dacia's official line-up.
The Qatari will have to wait until 2025 to compete with Dacia in the Dakar, as he will drive a Prodrive-built Hunter T1+ in 2024.
Along with his usual co-driver, Matthieu Baumel, the five-time winner of the rally will be testing the car in order to develop it and arrive better prepared for the next edition of the event.
Dacia's yet-to-be-unveiled prototype will run on synthetic fuel, as already revealed in its presentation in July.
Despite Dacia's lack of experience in the Dakar, Al-Attiyah said the goal was to win in its maiden outing.
"I'm really happy to be part of the Dacia," said Al-Attiyah. "I think it will be a really good team and strong, and we'll try to win from the first year."
He added: "It's a dream team. I have a lot of respect for Sebastien Loeb and Cristina and I have a good relationship with both drivers. We are really very strong and our aim is to win with this beautiful brand Dacia."
The 46th edition of the Dakar will start on 5 January, with a route entirely in Saudi Arabia.
The event will cover 7,891 kilometres, of which 4,727 kilometres will be timed.
The rally will also feature a new 48-hour challenge with a 584km timed marathon that will start in the morning, stop in the evening and resume the following day.
Related video
Latest news
Joe Gibbs Racing expands Xfinity team, adds several new drivers
Joe Gibbs Racing expands Xfinity team, adds several new drivers Joe Gibbs Racing expands Xfinity team, adds several new drivers
Sainz: 2024 Ferrari F1 car “behaving differently” in the simulator
Sainz: 2024 Ferrari F1 car “behaving differently” in the simulator Sainz: 2024 Ferrari F1 car “behaving differently” in the simulator
Why Pedro Acosta is shaping up to be the rookie MotoGP needs
Why Pedro Acosta is shaping up to be the rookie MotoGP needs Why Pedro Acosta is shaping up to be the rookie MotoGP needs
Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024
Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024 Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey
The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut
The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut
How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory
How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory
Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar
Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.