Subscribe
Dakar Dakar
News

Al-Attiyah leaves Toyota to join Prodrive for 2024 Dakar

Cross-country rally star Nasser Al-Attiyah will leave Toyota’s factory stable after seven years to join Prodrive in 2024.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Updated
Nasser Al-Attiyah, Prodrive

Al-Attiyah will drive the Prodrive-built Hunter T1+ in the 2024 World Rally Raid Championship, beginning with the Dakar Rally in January.

The Qatar driver, who will continue racing with long-time co-driver Mathieu Baumel, will get his first competitive run behind the Prodrive-built prototype in Baja Portalegre 500 on October 26-28, before taking part in the Dubai International Baja next month as further preparation for the 46th running of Dakar.

“It is a very special feeling to come to Prodrive as I have seen over the last three years that the team has worked very hard to get to where they are now with the Hunter,” said Al-Attiyah.

“I’m so happy to join the Prodrive team with Mathieu as I believe it will be one of the strongest in the sport. Over the years I have won with three different manufacturers in Rally Raid, but to win with a fourth car is a big target for us. We’re really looking forward to it.”

Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel Prodrive

Photo by: Prodrive

Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel Prodrive

Al-Attiyah will form an all-star line-up at the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team alongside nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb, but will compete under the Nasser Racing banner.

His addition means Prodrive/Bahrain outfit will continue to have a world-class driver to lead its efforts after Loeb leaves the team at the end of next year to join Dacia’s revived rally programme in 2025.

Speaking after the announcement, Prodrive chairman David Richards said: “To have Nasser and Mathieu, the reigning World Rally Raid Champions, join us for the 2024 season in the Prodrive Hunter is great news.

“We look forward to working closely with them both as we work hard toward Dakar in January. Nasser’s successes speak for themselves and with so many championships to his name, I am certain that the pairing will perform strongly in the Hunter.”

Al-Attiyah is one of the most successful cross-country rally driver in the history of the discipline with five Dakar wins to his name - including three in the last seven years with Toyota.

He has won the prestigious marathon with three different manufacturers, Volkswagen, Mini and Toyota, and has been racing annually at the event since 2004.

The 52-year-old has also made a number of appearances in WRC, most recently in 2015, and also has a secondary career as a professional sports shooter.

shares
comments
Previous article Toby Price explains 'unfortunate' Mitsubishi split
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

MotoGP Thailand GP: Martin leads Vinales in FP1, Bagnaia only 10th

MotoGP Thailand GP: Martin leads Vinales in FP1, Bagnaia only 10th

MotoGP
Thailand GP

MotoGP Thailand GP: Martin leads Vinales in FP1, Bagnaia only 10th MotoGP Thailand GP: Martin leads Vinales in FP1, Bagnaia only 10th

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

SUPC Supercars

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey

Prime
Prime
Dakar
Dakar

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

Prime
Prime
Dakar
Dakar

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory

Prime
Prime
Dakar

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory

Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

Prime
Prime
Dakar
Dakar

Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe