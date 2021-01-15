Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Benavides clinches Dakar Rally title for Honda

shares
comments
Benavides clinches Dakar Rally title for Honda
By:

Kevin Benavides clinched his first Dakar Rally title on Friday's 12th and final stage of the event, giving Honda back-to-back wins in the motorcycle class.

Having initially held a lead of 4m12s after Thursday's penultimate test of the rally, Benavides' hopes were given a boost when his advantage over KTM rider Sam Sunderland was revised upwards to 5m07s due to a failure with the organisers' GPS equipment.

Starting the deciding Yanbu-Jeddah stage third in the running order, Benavides gained 10 minutes on Sunderland in the opening 99km as the Briton struggled opening the road.

From there, Benavides was able to manage his advantage as he fought Honda teammate Ricky Brabec for the stage win, ultimately missing out to the American by 2m17s.

But with Sunderland finishing 13 minutes off the pace, it was enough for Benavides to wrap up a first outright victory in the Dakar and a second in a row for Honda.

The 32-year-old becomes the first Argentinian rider to win in the motorcycle class of the Dakar, or indeed a title in the legendary rally-raid in any category other than quads.

Brabec surpassed Sunderland for second overall to make it a Honda one-two - the first for the Japanese manufacturer since 1987.

More to follow

Dakar 2021, Stage 11: Peterhansel closes in on overall win

Previous article

Dakar 2021, Stage 11: Peterhansel closes in on overall win

Next article

Dakar rider Cherpin dies from crash injuries

Dakar rider Cherpin dies from crash injuries
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Dakar rider Cherpin dies from crash injuries
Dakar Dakar / Obituary

Dakar rider Cherpin dies from crash injuries

Benavides clinches Dakar Rally title for Honda
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Benavides clinches Dakar Rally title for Honda

Former Bathurst backer Supercheap joins TCR Australia
TCR Australia TCR Australia / Breaking news

Former Bathurst backer Supercheap joins TCR Australia

Reynolds, Kelly deal to be announced on Saturday
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds, Kelly deal to be announced on Saturday

Jenzer re-signs young Aussie for FIA F3 campaign
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

Jenzer re-signs young Aussie for FIA F3 campaign

Alpine reveals car launch date as it teases F1 livery
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine reveals car launch date as it teases F1 livery

Price airlifted to hospital after Dakar crash
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Price airlifted to hospital after Dakar crash

Dakar legend Hubert Auriol passes away aged 68
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Obituary

Dakar legend Hubert Auriol passes away aged 68

Latest news

Dakar rider Cherpin dies from crash injuries
DAKR Dakar / Obituary

Dakar rider Cherpin dies from crash injuries

Benavides clinches Dakar Rally title for Honda
DAKR Dakar / Stage report

Benavides clinches Dakar Rally title for Honda

Dakar 2021, Stage 11: Peterhansel closes in on overall win
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar 2021, Stage 11: Peterhansel closes in on overall win

Dakar 2021, Stage 11: Sunderland slashes Benavides' lead
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 11: Sunderland slashes Benavides' lead

Trending

1
Dakar

Dakar rider Cherpin dies from crash injuries

13min
2
Dakar

Benavides clinches Dakar Rally title for Honda

56min
3
TCR Australia

Former Bathurst backer Supercheap joins TCR Australia

4
Supercars

Reynolds, Kelly deal to be announced on Saturday

5
FIA F3

Jenzer re-signs young Aussie for FIA F3 campaign

4h

Latest news

Dakar rider Cherpin dies from crash injuries
DAKR

Dakar rider Cherpin dies from crash injuries

Benavides clinches Dakar Rally title for Honda
DAKR

Benavides clinches Dakar Rally title for Honda

Dakar 2021, Stage 11: Peterhansel closes in on overall win
DAKR

Dakar 2021, Stage 11: Peterhansel closes in on overall win

Dakar 2021, Stage 11: Sunderland slashes Benavides' lead
DAKR

Dakar 2021, Stage 11: Sunderland slashes Benavides' lead

Barreda runs out of fuel on penultimate Dakar stage
DAKR

Barreda runs out of fuel on penultimate Dakar stage

Latest videos

Dakar 2021: Stage 11 Highlights - Classic 01:56
Dakar
14h

Dakar 2021: Stage 11 Highlights - Classic

Dakar 2021: Stage 11 Heroes 02:00
Dakar
14h

Dakar 2021: Stage 11 Heroes

Dakar 2021: Stage 11 Highlights - Bikes and Quads 04:11
Dakar
14h

Dakar 2021: Stage 11 Highlights - Bikes and Quads

Dakar 2021: Stage 11 Highlights - Cars 03:04
Dakar
14h

Dakar 2021: Stage 11 Highlights - Cars

Dakar 2021: Stage 11 Highlights - Lightweight Vehicles 02:31
Dakar
14h

Dakar 2021: Stage 11 Highlights - Lightweight Vehicles

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.