Comfort and safety, that's the great Seat Circuit from Sparco

Comfort, resistance and perfection are what you look for in all kinds of competitions, and when it comes to the toughest race in the world, you have to study to the millimetre which products to use.

That's why the vast majority of participants opt for the line of Sparco, an Italian company based in Volpiano, which has created the Seat Circuit, a seat made of carbon fibre that guarantees all that you are looking for.

The Turin-based company developed the seat in collaboration with the best teams in the world, offering the ultimate in comfort, control and protection, which is key in all types of racing. That's something the drivers notice too, and five-time Dakar Rally winner and two-time winner of the Rally-Raid World Championship, Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah can vouch for that.

"The seat is exactly made for my body, so it's much more comfortable, so I'm very happy to be able to make those adjustments with the tool I sit on," the rallying legend explained to Motorsport.com's microphone.

"It's made in carbon fibre, it's very special, and also expensive, one of the best seats I've ever had."

Because it's made of a material that's as strong as it is light, everyone notices it in the weight, which is very important to get those tenths of a second that could give you the victory.

"In addition, the seat has an anti-slip fabric on the shoulders and on the support for greater comfort when driving, and it also has key points such as a shock absorption system to help the Seat Circuit become the product par excellence in the world of rallies and on the road.

Another rider who got to know first-hand the quality of Sparco products with this seat is an experienced rider like Gerard Farrés, who, although he has not been able to win any Touareg trophy yet, is one of the references in light vehicles or SSV: "This year we are going with Sparco, especially with the buckets, and both me and Diego [Ortega, his co-driver] are very, very comfortable".

"The issue of the part of the earmuffs means that, when there are big impacts, it doesn't move so much, plus the seat, as it is made of carbon [fibre], weighs very little, and that's very important," explained the Spaniard, who endures long stages inside his car and notices the leap in quality with the Italian brand.

"When there are so many kilometres, an average of 600 a day, with impacts, sometimes jumping five-metre dunes, so there is a lot of importance in these [Sparco seats]. It's the first year we've used them, I'm sure they'll be great for us, I feel comfortable and, above all, safe, and they have both".

When riders of the stature of the five-time Dakar Rally winner rely on a seat like Sparco's to go for their ambitious goals, it is for a reason. The Turin-based company is one of the leaders in its sector, both on and off the track.