Coronel brothers crash into motorbike on Dakar Rally Stage 3
Tim and Tom Coronel crashed with motorbike entrant Philippe Gendron close to the end of Stage 3 at the 2024 Dakar Rally, but both parties were able to continue.
Related video
Coronel makes Audi switch for 2020 WTCR season
Coronel makes Audi switch for 2020 WTCR season Coronel makes Audi switch for 2020 WTCR season
Coronel joins Comtoyou Cupra squad for 2019
Coronel joins Comtoyou Cupra squad for 2019 Coronel joins Comtoyou Cupra squad for 2019
Coronel seals WTCR deal with Boutsen Honda squad
Coronel seals WTCR deal with Boutsen Honda squad Coronel seals WTCR deal with Boutsen Honda squad
Latest news
Le Mans winner Dumas joins Proton Porsche for Daytona return
Le Mans winner Dumas joins Proton Porsche for Daytona return Le Mans winner Dumas joins Proton Porsche for Daytona return
The star-studded graduates of Italy's junior series powerhouse
The star-studded graduates of Italy's junior series powerhouse The star-studded graduates of Italy's junior series powerhouse
Full 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list
Full 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list Full 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list
Devil still in the detail despite F1 downwash convergence - AlphaTauri
Devil still in the detail despite F1 downwash convergence - AlphaTauri Devil still in the detail despite F1 downwash convergence - AlphaTauri
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey
The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut
The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut
How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory
How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory
Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar
Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.