Dakar 2020, Stage 1: Price beats Brabec in opener

The 319km opening stage of the 2020 Dakar Rally was run between Jeddah and Al Wajh.

Brabec, who suffered a bike failure from the lead last year, led for about the first 100 kilometres of the stage before Price took over.

The American kept the gap close for the whole stage, with Price only able to record the stage win by 2m05s.

Both of Price's star teammates Matthias Walkner and Sam Sunderland, champions in 2018 and 2017 respectively, were close to the top throughout the day, with the former ending up third, 2m40s adrift.

Sunderland was further a 2m35s behind and is only fifth in the order, behind Honda's Kevin Benavides.

The Briton is closely ahead of top Husqvarna man Pablo Quintanilla, followed by the third Honda of Joan Barreda.

Yamaha had a low-key start to the rally as French duo Adrien Van Beveren and Xavier De Soultrait slotted in 11th and 12th.

Standings after Stage 1