Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
20 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Breaking news

Dutch rider in critical condition after Dakar Rally crash

shares
comments
Dutch rider in critical condition after Dakar Rally crash
By:
Co-author: Mark Bremer
Jan 17, 2020, 1:22 PM

Dutch Dakar Rally competitor Edwin Straver remains in critical condition after having crashed in the penultimate stage of the marathon's 2020 edition.

The 48-year-old Straver was contesting his third Dakar rally on a KTM 450 EXC, again competing in the 'Original by Motul' class after topping it the year prior.

The sub-category features riders competing without any assistance crews, with Dakar organiser ASO instead providing certain resources.

Straver entered the 11th stage 38th in the overall bike classification, but crashed in the opening half of Thursday's stage.

A statement from Straver's family disclosed that he "had no heartbeat for 10 minutes", before being resuscitated by the attending medical professionals.

He was subsequently transported by helicopter to the Saudi German Hospital in Saudi Arabia capital Riyadh.

Straver has been diagnosed with a fracture in the upper cervical spine. A follow-up statement issued on Friday said his condition is still life-threatening.

The 2020 Dakar Rally was marred by the passing of Portuguese motorcyclist Paulo 'Speedy' Goncalves after a crash in the seventh stage.

Ricky Brabec, a former teammate of Goncalves' at Honda, emerged as the winner of the marathon, ending Austrian marque KTM's lengthy unbeaten streak.

#40 KTM: Edwin Straver

#40 KTM: Edwin Straver

Photo by: A.S.O.

Next article
Currie takes 2020 Dakar SxS title

Previous article

Currie takes 2020 Dakar SxS title
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Dakar Next session

Dakar

Dakar

5 Jan - 17 Jan
Stage 12: Haradh - Qiddiya Starts in
11 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
49 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

The best drivers of F1's 'golden era', ranked by John Watson

2h
2
Formula 1

Renault "the main beneficiary" of F1's 2021 overhaul

3
Formula 1

Hamilton warns he will be "a machine" in 2020

4
Dakar

Sainz wins 2020 Dakar Rally for X-raid Mini, Alonso 13th

Latest videos

Dakar 2020: Day 11 Highlights - Cars and SSV 04:04
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 11 Highlights - Cars and SSV

Dakar 2020: Day 11 Highlights - Bikes and Quads 03:38
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 11 Highlights - Bikes and Quads

Dakar 2020: Day 11 Highlights - Trucks 02:13
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 11 Highlights - Trucks

Dakar 2020: Explore Camels 01:58
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Explore Camels

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Next Generation 01:45
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Next Generation

Latest news

Dutch rider in critical condition after Dakar Rally crash
DAKR

Dutch rider in critical condition after Dakar Rally crash

Currie takes 2020 Dakar SxS title
DAKR

Currie takes 2020 Dakar SxS title

Kamaz scores Dakar 1-2 led by Karginov
DAKR

Kamaz scores Dakar 1-2 led by Karginov

Sainz wins 2020 Dakar Rally for X-raid Mini, Alonso 13th
DAKR

Sainz wins 2020 Dakar Rally for X-raid Mini, Alonso 13th

Casale seals dominant third Dakar quad title
DAKR

Casale seals dominant third Dakar quad title

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.