Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Reigning Dakar champion Benavides leaves Honda to join KTM
Dakar News

Honda bolsters Dakar 2022 line-up with Quintanilla

By:
, News Editor

Honda has reinforced its rider line-up for the 2022 Dakar Rally with the signing of Pablo Quintanilla.

Honda bolsters Dakar 2022 line-up with Quintanilla

Chilean rider Quintanilla joins Honda after five seasons riding for KTM's sister brand Husqvarna, where he scored a best Dakar finish of second in the 2020 edition of the event.

He also scored back-to-back FIM Cross-Country Rallies titles with the brand in 2016-17.

Quintanilla joining Honda follows the news last month that reigning Dakar champion Kevin Benavides has made effectively the reverse move to join KTM for the 2022 edition.

Honda team manager Ruben Faria said: "In recent years we have had a great team, with riders able to win races. They have shown it: Ricky [Brabec] won in 2020 and Kevin in 2021, but Nacho [Cornejo] was a good leader and Joan [Barreda] was also in front.

"Benavides left the team after winning the Dakar and we were left with one rider less, so we had to look for a top rider to maintain the high level of Monster Energy Honda Team. This is what we have done, and that is why I am very pleased to have Pablo Quintanilla aboard.

"I’ve known Pablo since I was a rider and, as well as being a great person, I’m sure that he will be a very strong element who will reinforce the great atmosphere in the team."

Quintanilla will make his Honda debut in next week's Andalucia Rally in Spain.

"I am very happy and motivated to join the Monster Energy Honda Team," said the 34-year-old. "For me it is a great honour to be part of this tremendous team that has shown such great development and enormous professionalism over recent years.

"My intention is to be able to convey my knowledge and my experience to the team and I hope to get great results. I wish to thank everyone for the opportunity and I am sure that together we will do a great job."

#2 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#2 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

Photo by: Husqvarna

shares
comments
Reigning Dakar champion Benavides leaves Honda to join KTM

Previous article

Reigning Dakar champion Benavides leaves Honda to join KTM
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Drivers Pablo Quintanilla
Teams Monster Energy Honda Team
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: FIA happy with ‘bendy wing’ after Hamilton comments

1h
2
NASCAR XFINITY

Noah Gragson DQ'd from Xfinity race, loses $100,000 bonus

3
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Spain

17h
4
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo has found corner entry so hard with McLaren

5
Formula 1

Stroll hit with post-race penalty, drops to eighth

Latest news
Honda bolsters Dakar 2022 line-up with Quintanilla
DAKR

Honda bolsters Dakar 2022 line-up with Quintanilla

19m
Reigning Dakar champion Benavides leaves Honda to join KTM
DAKR

Reigning Dakar champion Benavides leaves Honda to join KTM

Apr 7, 2021
Audi explains decision to quit Formula E in favour of Dakar
DAKR

Audi explains decision to quit Formula E in favour of Dakar

Apr 2, 2021
Audi reveals details of electric Dakar powertrain
DAKR

Audi reveals details of electric Dakar powertrain

Apr 2, 2021
Loeb: "Loss of mutual trust" behind split with Elena
DAKR

Loeb: "Loss of mutual trust" behind split with Elena

Mar 29, 2021
Latest videos
Dakar 2021: Stage 12 Highlights - Trucks 02:11
Dakar
Jan 15, 2021

Dakar 2021: Stage 12 Highlights - Trucks

Dakar 2021: Stage 12 Highlights - Lightweight Vehicles 02:48
Dakar
Jan 15, 2021

Dakar 2021: Stage 12 Highlights - Lightweight Vehicles

Dakar 2021: Stage 12 Highlights - Cars 03:11
Dakar
Jan 15, 2021

Dakar 2021: Stage 12 Highlights - Cars

Dakar 2021: Stage 12 Highlights - Bikes and Quads 05:08
Dakar
Jan 15, 2021

Dakar 2021: Stage 12 Highlights - Bikes and Quads

Dakar 2021: Stage 12 Highlights - Classic 01:15
Dakar
Jan 15, 2021

Dakar 2021: Stage 12 Highlights - Classic

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Honda concerned by ballasted Toyotas' Fuji speed Fuji
Video Inside
Super GT

Honda concerned by ballasted Toyotas' Fuji speed

Super GT drivers unhappy with FCY teething issues Fuji
Super GT

Super GT drivers unhappy with FCY teething issues

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections Prime
Super GT

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections

More from
Pablo Quintanilla
Dakar 2020, Stage 11: Quintanilla cuts into Brabec's lead Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 11: Quintanilla cuts into Brabec's lead

Dakar 2020, Stage 9: Quintanilla quickest from Price Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 9: Quintanilla quickest from Price

Dakar 2019, Stage 1: Barreda tops opener from Quintanilla Dakar
Dakar

Dakar 2019, Stage 1: Barreda tops opener from Quintanilla

More from
Monster Energy Honda Team
The making of South America's first Dakar bikes champion Dakar
Dakar

The making of South America's first Dakar bikes champion

Barreda runs out of fuel on penultimate Dakar stage Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Barreda runs out of fuel on penultimate Dakar stage

Dakar 2021, Stage 9: Cornejo lead grows after Price exit Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Dakar 2021, Stage 9: Cornejo lead grows after Price exit

Trending Today

Red Bull: FIA happy with ‘bendy wing’ after Hamilton comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: FIA happy with ‘bendy wing’ after Hamilton comments

Noah Gragson DQ'd from Xfinity race, loses $100,000 bonus
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Noah Gragson DQ'd from Xfinity race, loses $100,000 bonus

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Spain
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Spain

Why Ricciardo has found corner entry so hard with McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo has found corner entry so hard with McLaren

Stroll hit with post-race penalty, drops to eighth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll hit with post-race penalty, drops to eighth

Steiner: “Not fair” to keep F1 staff on the road for six weeks
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: “Not fair” to keep F1 staff on the road for six weeks

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Red Bull needs cost cap “accommodation” for F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull needs cost cap “accommodation” for F1 sprint races

Latest news

Honda bolsters Dakar 2022 line-up with Quintanilla
Dakar Dakar

Honda bolsters Dakar 2022 line-up with Quintanilla

Reigning Dakar champion Benavides leaves Honda to join KTM
Dakar Dakar

Reigning Dakar champion Benavides leaves Honda to join KTM

Audi explains decision to quit Formula E in favour of Dakar
Dakar Dakar

Audi explains decision to quit Formula E in favour of Dakar

Audi reveals details of electric Dakar powertrain
Dakar Dakar

Audi reveals details of electric Dakar powertrain

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.