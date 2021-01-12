Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Breaking news

Price airlifted to hospital after Dakar crash

shares
comments
Price airlifted to hospital after Dakar crash
By:

KTM rider Toby Price has been airlifted to hospital after crashing out of the 2021 Dakar Rally.

The Australian, who was running second in the overall Bikes standings, crashed at the 155-kilometre point of Tuesday's ninth stage.

According to Dakar officials he is now being transported to hospital in Tabuk for further assessment of head, right wrist and left shoulder injuries.

The extent of those injuries is currently unknown, however organisers have confirmed he was conscious throughout on-the-scene treatment.

Read Also:

Price started the day sitting second in the bikes class, and had made progress on leader Jose Ignacio Cornejo (Honda) early in the stage.

He was third-fastest through the last waypoint before his crash.

Cornejo's Honda teammate Ricky Brabec, who had been fastest through that 121-kilometre reference, lost 20 minutes after stopping to assist Price.

Loeb retires from 2021 Dakar Rally after latest issue

Previous article

Loeb retires from 2021 Dakar Rally after latest issue
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Drivers Toby Price
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Price surprised to complete stage on damaged tyre
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Price surprised to complete stage on damaged tyre

F1 adds Imola to 2021 calendar, Australian GP moved to November
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 adds Imola to 2021 calendar, Australian GP moved to November

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

Price airlifted to hospital after Dakar crash
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Price airlifted to hospital after Dakar crash

McLaren can be "a force to be reckoned with" in F1 - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren can be "a force to be reckoned with" in F1 - Sainz

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

Marquez released from hospital following third surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez released from hospital following third surgery

IRL: Scott Harrington Heads to PIR as a Winner
IndyCar IndyCar / News

IRL: Scott Harrington Heads to PIR as a Winner

Latest news

Price airlifted to hospital after Dakar crash
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Price airlifted to hospital after Dakar crash

Loeb retires from 2021 Dakar Rally after latest issue
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Loeb retires from 2021 Dakar Rally after latest issue

Price surprised to complete stage on damaged tyre
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Price surprised to complete stage on damaged tyre

Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Al-Attiyah cuts gap to Peterhansel
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Al-Attiyah cuts gap to Peterhansel

Trending

1
Dakar

Price surprised to complete stage on damaged tyre

18h
2
Formula 1

F1 adds Imola to 2021 calendar, Australian GP moved to November

20min
3
Supercars

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

4
Dakar

Price airlifted to hospital after Dakar crash

18min
5
Formula 1

McLaren can be "a force to be reckoned with" in F1 - Sainz

19h

Latest news

Price airlifted to hospital after Dakar crash
DAKR

Price airlifted to hospital after Dakar crash

Loeb retires from 2021 Dakar Rally after latest issue
DAKR

Loeb retires from 2021 Dakar Rally after latest issue

Price surprised to complete stage on damaged tyre
DAKR

Price surprised to complete stage on damaged tyre

Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Al-Attiyah cuts gap to Peterhansel
DAKR

Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Al-Attiyah cuts gap to Peterhansel

Dakar legend Hubert Auriol passes away aged 68
DAKR

Dakar legend Hubert Auriol passes away aged 68

Latest videos

Dakar 2021: Stage 8 Heroes 02:49
Dakar
13h

Dakar 2021: Stage 8 Heroes

Dakar 2021: Stage 8 Highlights - Bikes and Quads 05:00
Dakar
13h

Dakar 2021: Stage 8 Highlights - Bikes and Quads

Dakar 2021: Stage 8 Highlights - Lightweight Vehicles 02:44
Dakar
13h

Dakar 2021: Stage 8 Highlights - Lightweight Vehicles

Dakar 2021: Stage 8 Highlights - Cars 03:20
Dakar
13h

Dakar 2021: Stage 8 Highlights - Cars

Dakar 2021: Stage 8 Highlights - Classic 00:56
Dakar
13h

Dakar 2021: Stage 8 Highlights - Classic

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.