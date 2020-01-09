Top events
Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2020, Stage 5: Price fastest, Sunderland crashes out

Dakar 2020, Stage 5: Price fastest, Sunderland crashes out
By:
Jan 9, 2020, 9:45 AM

Toby Price became the first double stage winner of the bike class in the 2020 Dakar Rally as his KTM teammate Sam Sunderland crashed out of the event.

Price took the lead at the beginning of the 564km stage, and was fastest through the remaining four checkpoints.

In the first half of the test, he was rivalled by Sunderland, who was stripped of a stage victory on Wednesday for exceeding speed limits in a neutralised section.

But the 2017 champion suffered a heavy crash 187km into the stage and he was forced to retire from the event, having hurt his back and left shoulder.

Afterwards, Price's lead was over two minutes but he eventually only won by 1m12s over Husqvarna's Pablo Quintanilla.

Quintanilla's teammate Andrew Short was third ahead of fellow American Ricky Brabec, who extended his overall lead thanks to Honda teammates Kevin Benavides and Jose Ignacio Cornejo, who started the day second and third, struggling.

Benavides and Cornejo, who opened the road, were 12 and 14 minutes off the pace respectively and dropped behind Price, the latter also behind Quintanilla, in the general rankings.

Matthias Walkner (KTM) and Joan Barreda (Honda) were not in contention for the stage win and are now both more than 30 minutes behind Brabec in sixth and seventh overall.

Standings after Stage 5 (Bikes, top 10):

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap
1

United States Ricky Brabec

 Honda 19h07m19s
2

Australia Toby Price

 KTM 9m06s
3

Argentina Kevin Benavides

 Honda 11m32s
4

Chile Pablo Quintanilla

 Husqvarna 16m01s
5 Chile Jose Ignacio Cornejo Honda 20m25s
6

Austria Matthias Walkner

 KTM 30m54s
7

Spain Joan Barreda

 Honda 31m24s
8

Argentina Luciano Benavides

 KTM 34m00s
9 United States Skyler Howes Husqvarna 49m47s
10 Slovakia Stefan Svitko KTM 56m53s
Series Dakar

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Sub-event Stage 5: Al-`Ula - Ha'il
Drivers Toby Price
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author David Gruz

