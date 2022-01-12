Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Dakar leader Al-Attiyah hit by belated FIA seat belt penalty
Dakar / Dakar News

Reigning champion Benavides retires from Dakar Rally

By:
, News Editor

Reigning Dakar Rally champion Kevin Benavides has retired from the event following a mechanical problem with his KTM during Wednesday's 10th stage.

Reigning champion Benavides retires from Dakar Rally

Benavides had been in contention for back-to-back Dakar wins as he sat fifth in the general classification following Tuesday's Stage 9, just 10 minutes back from leader and KTM teammate Matthias Walkner.

However, the Argentinian rider hit mechanical trouble a little over a third of the way into Stage 10, a 375km run between Wadi Ad Dawasir and Bisha, coming to a halt at the 133km mark.

Unable to fix the issue, Benavides has been forced to retire from the rally, ending his hopes of defending the 2021 crown he won with Honda.

However, under new Dakar rules, he will be able to continue with heavy penalties, which was the case for fellow KTM man Danilo Petrucci after the ex-MotoGP rider likewise suffered a breakdown on Stage 2.

Benavides' exit comes as a blow to KTM's hopes of taking back the Dakar bikes crown after two years of losing out to Honda.

Walkner and Toby Price are the remaining members of the Austrian marque's factory squad still in contention, although the latter started the day in ninth and some 35 minutes behind Walkner.

Sister marque GasGas had its sole remaining rider Sam Sunderland in second, 2m12s off the lead, while Benavides' brother Luciano sat 14th riding for another KTM-owned brand, Husqvarna.

shares
comments
Dakar leader Al-Attiyah hit by belated FIA seat belt penalty
Previous article

Dakar leader Al-Attiyah hit by belated FIA seat belt penalty
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Kubica, Deletraz join Prema LMP2 team for 2022 WEC season
WEC

Kubica, Deletraz join Prema LMP2 team for 2022 WEC season

BMW names drivers for two-car Rolex 24 GTD Pro attack
IMSA

BMW names drivers for two-car Rolex 24 GTD Pro attack

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark Prime
Super Formula

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

Kevin Benavides More from
Kevin Benavides
Reigning Dakar champion Benavides leaves Honda to join KTM
Dakar

Reigning Dakar champion Benavides leaves Honda to join KTM

The making of South America's first Dakar bikes champion Dakar
Dakar

The making of South America's first Dakar bikes champion

Dakar withdraws three-hour penalty for Benavides Dakar
Dakar

Dakar withdraws three-hour penalty for Benavides

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing More from
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Dakar 2022, Stage 5: Price beats Petrucci to victory Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Dakar 2022, Stage 5: Price beats Petrucci to victory

KTM relying on motocross knowhow in bid to dethrone Honda Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

KTM relying on motocross knowhow in bid to dethrone Honda

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Catalan GP Prime
MotoGP

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

Latest news

Reigning champion Benavides retires from Dakar Rally
Dakar Dakar

Reigning champion Benavides retires from Dakar Rally

Dakar leader Al-Attiyah hit by belated FIA seat belt penalty
Dakar Dakar

Dakar leader Al-Attiyah hit by belated FIA seat belt penalty

Dakar 2022, Stage 9: De Villiers leads Toyota 1-2-3, Loeb fifth
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar

Dakar 2022, Stage 9: De Villiers leads Toyota 1-2-3, Loeb fifth

Dakar 2022, Stage 9: Cornejo wins, Walkner moves into lead
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar

Dakar 2022, Stage 9: Cornejo wins, Walkner moves into lead

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.