Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Breaking news

Sainz fed up after navigational drama: "This isn't the Dakar"

shares
comments
Sainz fed up after navigational drama: "This isn't the Dakar"
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo

Carlos Sainz has lashed out at this year’s Dakar Rally roadbook after getting lost for the second time in three days, saying he is “fed up” and the rally-raid doesn’t feel like Dakar.

Having already lost 31 minutes in Tuesday's third stage with navigational difficulties, three-time winner Sainz slipped further away from the top runners after losing his way in the early sections of Stage 5 on Thursday.

The X-raid Mini driver conceded 28m40s to the Toyota of Giniel de Villiers before the first reference at 43km, with teammate Stephane Peterahnsel and Nasser Al-Attiyah also losing time but by smaller margins.

Although Sainz managed to recover some of the lost ground in the remaining 400km of the stage between Riyadh and Al Qaisumah, he still crossed the line 15m19s down on winner de Villiers, and lost over 10 minutes to both Peterhansel and Al-Attiyah, the two drivers with whom he's fighting for the overall win.

With only five of the 12 stages complete, Sainz already finds himself 48m13s down on overall leader Peterhansel, with Al-Attiyah 42 minutes clear of the Spaniard in second.

Speaking after arriving in the bivouac, a frustrated Sainz said the Dakar feels more like a "gymkhana than a rally" and he's never seen so many drivers run off course due to navigational troubles.

"I am a little demoralised and upset, because the rally looks more like a gymkhana than a rally-raid," the Spaniard said. "I've been on 14 Dakars and I've never been lost two days and lost half an hour in each one, nor have I seen everyone lost. This isn't the Dakar.

"We really need... this is becoming more of a gymkhana than a rally. What we have seen so far is not a rally... I just don't like it. It's more like a lottery, something like finding... this is not rallying. I'm really fed up.

"It's a gymkhana with the navigation. We've never had anything like it. Everybody gets lost, everybody tries to find the point... it's not what I like, at least".

Read Also:

The 2021 Dakar Rally is the first in the event's history where roadbooks are handed to the drivers 15 minutes before the start of each stage instead of the previous day, as had been the case before.

Since the crews no longer have the time to add their own notes like in the past, organiser ASO has compensated for it by adding more detail to the roadbooks on their own.

Related video

Dakar 2021, Stage 5: De Villiers wins, Peterhansel gets away

Previous article

Dakar 2021, Stage 5: De Villiers wins, Peterhansel gets away
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

Mikkelsen wants to "dominate" every WRC2, ERC round
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Mikkelsen wants to "dominate" every WRC2, ERC round

Vandoorne, Gelael join JOTA for 2021 WEC season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Vandoorne, Gelael join JOTA for 2021 WEC season

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor

FIM wants Dakar to be part of Cross-Country series
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

FIM wants Dakar to be part of Cross-Country series

Dakar 2021, Stage 5: Benavides takes overall lead with win
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 5: Benavides takes overall lead with win

Latest news

Sainz fed up after navigational drama: "This isn't the Dakar"
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Sainz fed up after navigational drama: "This isn't the Dakar"

Dakar 2021, Stage 5: De Villiers wins, Peterhansel gets away
DAKR Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 5: De Villiers wins, Peterhansel gets away

Dakar 2021, Stage 5: Benavides takes overall lead with win
DAKR Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 5: Benavides takes overall lead with win

Loeb slams stewards over Dakar Rally speeding penalty
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Loeb slams stewards over Dakar Rally speeding penalty

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

2
WRC

Mikkelsen wants to "dominate" every WRC2, ERC round

2h
3
WEC

Vandoorne, Gelael join JOTA for 2021 WEC season

4h
4
Formula 1

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor

1h
5
Dakar

FIM wants Dakar to be part of Cross-Country series

Latest news

Sainz fed up after navigational drama: "This isn't the Dakar"
DAKR

Sainz fed up after navigational drama: "This isn't the Dakar"

Dakar 2021, Stage 5: De Villiers wins, Peterhansel gets away
DAKR

Dakar 2021, Stage 5: De Villiers wins, Peterhansel gets away

Dakar 2021, Stage 5: Benavides takes overall lead with win
DAKR

Dakar 2021, Stage 5: Benavides takes overall lead with win

Loeb slams stewards over Dakar Rally speeding penalty
DAKR

Loeb slams stewards over Dakar Rally speeding penalty

Peterhansel: High average speed making Dakar "dangerous"
DAKR

Peterhansel: High average speed making Dakar "dangerous"

Latest videos

Dakar 2021: Stage 4 Heroes 02:08
Dakar
20h

Dakar 2021: Stage 4 Heroes

Dakar 2021: Stage 4 Highlights - Trucks 01:42
Dakar
20h

Dakar 2021: Stage 4 Highlights - Trucks

Dakar 2021: Stage 4 Highlights - Cars. 03:52
Dakar
21h

Dakar 2021: Stage 4 Highlights - Cars.

Dakar 2021: Stage 4 Highlights - Bikes 05:07
Dakar
21h

Dakar 2021: Stage 4 Highlights - Bikes

Dakar 2021: Stage 4 Highlights - Lightweight Vehicles 01:58
Dakar
21h

Dakar 2021: Stage 4 Highlights - Lightweight Vehicles

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.