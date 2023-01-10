Tickets Subscribe
Dakar / Dakar News

Spectator dies after incident in Dakar Rally

Dakar Rally organisers have announced the death of a spectator during the 2023 event.

Mario Galán
By:
, Editor
Spectator dies after incident in Dakar Rally

Tuesday saw the running of the ninth stage of the 2023 Dakar, with WRC legend Sebastien Loeb taking victory in the stage.

However, the action has been marred by an announcement from Dakar organisers this evening that a spectator died following an incident on the stage.

Organisers confirmed that the spectator was from Italy and was airlifted to a hospital following an incident on a dune, though died during his evacuation.

A brief statement from Dakar organisers read: "A spectator of Italian origin who was behind a dune had an accident on the rally course.

"He was evacuated by helicopter for medical assistance but unfortunately died during the transfer."

Dakar 2023: Loeb wins again on Stage 9, Sainz suffers major crash
