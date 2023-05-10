Aussie drag racing war comes to an end

The new series has been created by Andy Lopez and former Supercars TV boss, and long-time drag racing broadcast specialist, Nathan Prendergast, off the back of their success with the standalone Top Fuel Championship.

The NDRC will effectively incorporate all major categories – Top Fuel, Nitro Funny Car, Top Doorslammer, Pro Alcohol, Pro Stock, Top Fuel Motorcycle, Pro Stock Bike, Pro Mod, and Sportsman – in one national series.

The formation of the NDRC will end a period of split promotion for top level drag racing which has seen seperate series such as Top Fuel, Thunder 400 and the Summit Series.

A live, free-to-air TV deal is in place, and will be announced in due course, with the calendar to run to an Eastern (Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria) and Western (Western Australia, South Australia and Northern Territory) conference format.

The events will run under the two governing bodies, ANDRA and the IHRA, depending on the venue in use at the time.

"The National Drag Racing Championship represents a massive opportunity for the sport to go one way forward," said Lopez.

"The statement, 'one way, forward' has become our mantra. We’ve taken the Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship to venues all over Australia, and that’s given us a good chance to listen to what racers and fans want. And racers and fans want a positive drag racing scene where racers fight for a single national title in their category.

"What is really clear is that everybody wants what’s best for the sport. We won’t all agree all the time, but if we’re respectful and positive, the sport will be in a good place.

“Drag racing is an awesome sport. Every day people head out to their track, put on a race suit and a helmet, and then belt down a racetrack as fast as they can. If you’re a fan, every seat in the house is a great seat, and you can wander the pits and see the cars and the drivers.

"It looks amazing on TV and there’s a racing win every couple of minutes.

"Drag Racing should become Australia’s favourite motorsport, and to do that we have to win on and off the track. Once we get the championship humming, we’ll focus on other challenges like pathways into the sport."

Prendergast added: "Our unprecedented broadcast deal is a massive step forward and will give drag racing the exposure it deserves. It's a major achievement for the sport.

"We all race in the same direction, for the same reasons, and with the introduction of the NDRC, it’s now a reality. I look forward to the announcement on May 17 and bringing Group 1 and Sportsman racing to a worldwide TV audience."

As a sign of unification, 400 Thunder Tony Wedlock called on his competitors to back the NDRC.

"The National Drag Racing Championship is the next logical step for drag racing in Australia," he said.

"We met with the NDRC team to hear their plans, and the 400 Thunder Board was satisfied that the NDRC is in the best interests of everyone in the sport we all love so much.

"Given that, it’s time to retire the 400 Thunder Series and we ask all racers to get behind the NDRC.

“The board is proud of what 400 Thunder has achieved. We’ve brought high-quality drag racing events to venues all across the country, broken records, and have been part of growing the sport to a level where it’s ready for this next big step.

"The Winternationals 2023, headlined by the Nitro Funny Cars, is the final 400T event, and we can’t wait to see this next exciting chapter."