DTM / Hockenheimring News

2022 DTM Hockenheim: Start time, how to watch and more

The DTM travels to the Hockenheimring in Germany on October 7-9 for the final round of the 2022 season. Here's how you can watch this weekend's title decider.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 DTM Hockenheim: Start time, how to watch and more

After seven rounds and 14 races, 10 drivers go to the Hockenheim finale with a chance of becoming the DTM's second GT3 champion.

BMW driver Sheldon van der Linde sits at the top of the table on 130 points, but must rebound from a disastrous weekend at the Red Bull Ring where he failed to muster a single point.

Lucas Auer is Mercedes' main hope of defending its crown and sits just 11 points behind van der Linde in second, but hasn't won a race since the season opener at Portimao and will be relying on his consistency to snatch his maiden title

Rene Rast is only one point adrift of Auer in third and will be aiming to call time on his career as an Audi driver with a fourth title, having made a successful return to the championship this year after spending the 2021 season in Formula E.

Thomas Preining is a surprise inclusion in the championship battle following his second victory of the year in Austria, but it would be naive to rule out the Porsche driver from the title fight, especially if it rains again in Saturday's race.

Mirko Bortolotti is fifth in the standings but only 16 points off the lead, and his experience could go a long way in securing Lamborghini the drivers' title in only the second time of asking.

Drivers all the way down to Maximilian Gotz in 10th have a mathematical chance of winning the title, but only the above five names have a realistic shot at the crown. 

Hockenheim DTM session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:10

11:10

12:10

05:10

03:10

20:10

19:10

15:40

FP2

13:50

14:50

 15:50

09:50

06:50

 23:50

22:50

19:20

Qualifying 1

 08:05

09:05

 10:05

04:05

01:05

 18:05

17:05

 13:35
Race 1 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00
Qualifying 2 08:10

09:10

 10:10

04:10

01:10

18:10

17:10

 13:40
Race 2

11:30

 12:30 13:30

07:30

 04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

2022 Hockenheim DTM session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday October 7 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 11:10 - 11:55 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:50 - 15:35 BST

Saturday October 8 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 09:05 - 09:25 BST
  • Race 1: 12:30 BST

Sunday October 9 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 09:10 - 09:25
  • Race 2: 12:30 BST

2022 Hockenheim DTM session timings in Europe 

Friday October 7 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:10 - 12:55 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:50- 16:35 CEST

Saturday October 8 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 10:05 - 10:25 CEST
  • Race 1: 13:30 CEST

Sunday October 9 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 10:10 - 10:30 CEST
  • Race: 13:30 CEST

2022 Hockenheim DTM session timings in the US

Friday October 7 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  05:10 - 05:55 ET / 03:10 - 03:55 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:50 - 10:35 ET / 06:50 - 07:35 PT

Saturday October 8 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 04:05 - 04:25 ET / 01:05 - 01:25 PT
  • Race 1: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday October 9 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 04:10 - 04:30 ET / 01:10 - 01:30 PT
  • Race 2:  07:30 ET / 04:30 PT 

2022 Hockenheim DTM session timings in Australia

Friday October 7 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 20:10 - 20:55 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:50 - 00:35 AEST 

Saturday October 8 2022

  • Qualifying 1 - 18:05 - 18:25 AEST
  • Race 1: 21:30 AEST

Sunday October 9 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 18:10- 18:30 AEST
  • Race 2: 21:30 AEST

2022 DTM Hockenheim session timings in Africa

Friday October 7 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:10 - 12:55 SAT / 13:15 - 13:55 EAT 
  • Free Practice 2: 15:50 - 16:35 SAT / 16:50 - 16:35 EAT

Saturday October 8 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 10:05 - 10:25 SAT / 11:05 - 11:25 EAT
  • Race 1: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday October 9 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 10:10 - 10:30 SAT / 11:10 - 11:30 EAT
  • Race: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2022 DTM Hockenheim session timings in Japan

Friday October 7 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 19:10 - 19:55 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:50 - 23:35 JST

Saturday October 8 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 17:05 - 17:25 JST 
  • Race 1: 20:30 JST

Sunday October 9 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 17:10 - 17:30 JST
  • Race: 20:30 JST

2022 Hockenheim DTM session timings in India

Friday October 7 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 15:40 - 16:25 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 19:20 - 20:05 IST

Saturday October 8 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 13:35 - 13:55 IST 
  • Race 1: 17:00 IST

Sunday October 9 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 13:40 - 14:00 IST
  • Race 2: 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Hockenheim DTM races?

Europe

  • Austria - ProSieben
  • France - Automoto La Chaine
  • Germany - ProSieben
  • Ireland - BT Sport
  • Monaco - Automoto La Chaine
  • Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - BT Sport 4

Americas

  • Canada - Motor Trend on Demand
  • USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

  • Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia

  • Bahrain - beIN Sports
  • China - IQIYI Sports
  • Indonesia - Mola TV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Japan - J Sports
  • Malaysia - beIN Sports
  • Phillippines - beIN Sports
  • Qatar - beIN Sports
  • Singapore - beIN Sports
  • Thailand - beIN Sports
  • United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - beIN Sports
  • New Zealand - beIN Sports / Hockenheimrk / Three

Can I stream the Hockenheim DTM round?

Yes, Motorsport.tv will stream the Hockenheim DTM round live in the following countries:

  • Czech Republic
  • Slovakia
  • Hungary
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • South Korea
  • Switzerland

Here's how you can watch the Hockenheim DTM round on Motorsport.tv:

The DTM also provides a free livestream on its website in select countries. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Hockenheim DTM races?

Both Hockenheim races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap.

Will there be fans at Hockenheim?

Yes, fans will be allowed at Hockenheim. To purchase tickets, click here.

What support classes will be in action at Hockenheim?

Fans will once again be treated to the sight of historic touring car action with the DTM Classic Cup, as well as the DTM Trophy for GT4 machinery. The BMW M2 Cup and the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux are also on the support bill as one-make races.

