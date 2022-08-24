2022 DTM Nurburgring: Start time, how to watch and more

Despite losing his 100% record of points finishes at the Norisring in early July, Lamborghini factory driver Mirko Bortolotti still overhauled BMW rival Sheldon van der Linde to assume the points lead, as Porsche and Ferrari claimed their first wins of the season.

Thomas Preining's victory in the opening race for the single-car Team Bernhard outfit was also the first victory for a Porsche in the history of DTM, while Felipe Fraga put an end to the misfortune that had dogged him at the Lausitzring and Imola to record his maiden category success.

Bortolotti, who finished second to Fraga in the second Norisring race, carries a nine-point advantage over van der Linde into the Nurburgring double-header and said at the Norisring he’s not counting any of his championship rivals out of the title race with three-time champion Rene Rast just a further point back from van der Linde in third.

Rast will be in action for the first time since news of his departure from Audi was announced earlier this month, with the German ace set to switch to BMW for 2023 in undisclosed sportscar competition and link up with McLaren in Formula E.

Meanwhile Fraga's teammate Nick Cassidy returns to the Red Bull Ferrari team after a clash with Formula E's New York round caused him to miss the Norisring, where Turkish racer Ayhancan Guven made an excellent impression on his debut with strong performances in qualifying.

Teenager Theo Oeverhaus will become the youngest driver to race in the DTM aged just 17 as the DTM Trophy regular makes his series debut with the Walkenhorst BMW team.

The Nurburgring sprint circuit used by DTM cuts out Turns 5-9 on the full Grand Prix loop as drivers plunge down the hill to the hairpin before firing back through the Schumacher S, ensuring laptimes are short and sharp - with Audi driver Kelvin van der Linde's pole time in last year's only dry qualifying session a 1m26.052s.

Last year's races were won in dominant fashion by Kelvin van der Linde and current Williams Formula 1 driver Alex Albon (Red Bull Ferrari), but behind them there was action aplenty as Albon's title-challenging teammate Liam Lawson was caught up in incidents in both races. Eventual champion Maximilian Gotz managed to avoid the mayhem to finish fourth in both races, and similar consistency will be required of this year's contenders if they are to enter the final throes of the season with a strong chance of the ultimate prize.

Nurburgring DTM session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 10:10 11:10 12:10 06:10 03:10 20:10 19:10 15:40 FP2 13:45 14:45 15:45 09:45 06:45 23:45 22:45 19:15 Qualifying 1 08:15 09:15 10:15 04:15 01:15 18:15 17:15 13:45 Race 1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 2 08:00 09:00 10:00 4:00 01:00 18:00 17:00 13:30 Race 2 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 00:30 21:30 20:30 17:00

2022 Nurburgring DTM session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday August 25 2022

Free Practice 1: 11:10 - 11:55 BST

Free Practice 2: 14:45 - 15:30 BST

Saturday August 26 2022

Qualifying 1: 09:15 - 09:35 BST

Race 1: 12:30 BST

Sunday August 27 2022

Qualifying 2: 09:00 - 09:20

Race 2: 12:30 BST

2022 Nurburgring DTM session timings in Europe

Friday August 25 2022

Free Practice 1: 12:10 - 12:55 CEST

Free Practice 2: 15:45- 16:30 CEST

Saturday August 26 2022

Qualifying 1: 10:00 - 10:20 CEST

Race 1: 13:30 CEST

Sunday August 27 2022

Qualifying 2: 09:50 - 10:35 CEST

Race: 13:30 CEST

2022 Nurburgring DTM session timings in the US

Friday August 25 2022

Free Practice 1: 06:10 - 06:55 ET / 03:10 - 03:55 PT

Free Practice 2: 09:45 - 10:30 ET / 06:45 - 07:30 PT

Saturday August 26 2022

Qualifying 1: 04:15 - 04:35 ET / 01:15 - 01:25 PT

Race 1: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday August 27 2022

Qualifying 2: 04:00 - 04:20 ET / 01:00 - 01:20 PT

Race 2: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

2022 Nurburgring DTM session timings in Australia

Friday August 25 2022

Free Practice 1: 20:10 - 20:55 AEST

Free Practice 2: 23:45 - 00:30 AEST

Saturday August 26 2022

Qualifying 1 - 18:15 - 18:35 AEST

Race 1: 21:30 AEST

Sunday August 27 2022

Qualifying 2: 18:00 - 18:20 AEST

Race 2: 21:30 AEST

2022 DTM Nurburgring session timings in Africa

Friday August 25 2022

Free Practice 1: 12:10 - 12:55 SAT / 13:10 - 13:55 EAT

Free Practice 2: 15:45 - 16:30 SAT / 16:45 - 17:30 EAT

Saturday August 26 2022

Qualifying 1: 10:15 - 10:35 SAT / 11:15 - 11:35 EAT

Race 1: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday August 27 2022

Qualifying 2: 10:00 - 10:20 SAT / 11:00 - 11:20 EAT

Race: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2022 DTM Nurburgring session timings in Japan

Friday August 25 2022

Free Practice 1: 19:10 - 19:55 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:45 - 23:30 JST

Saturday August 26 2022

Qualifying 1: 17:15 - 17:35 JST

Race 1: 20:30 JST

Sunday August 27 2022

Qualifying 2: 17:00 - 17:20 JST

Race: 20:30 JST

2022 Nurburgring DTM session timings in India

Friday August 25 2022

Free Practice 1: 15:40 - 16:25 IST

Free Practice 2: 19:15 - 20:00 IST

Saturday August 26 2022

Qualifying 1: 13:45 - 14:05 IST

Race 1: 17:00 IST

Sunday August 27 2022

Qualifying 2: 13:30 - 13:50 IST

Race 2: 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Nurburgring DTM races?

Europe:

Austria - ProSieben

France - Automoto La Chaine

Germany - ProSieben

Ireland - BT Sport

Monaco - Automoto La Chaine

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Poland - Eleven Sports

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - BT Sport 3

Americas:

Canada - Motor Trend on Demand

USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia:

Bahrain - beIN Sports

China - IQIYI Sports

Indonesia - Mola TV

India: Eurosport

Japan - J Sports

Malaysia - beIN Sports

Phillippines - beIN Sports

Qatar - beIN Sports

Singapore - beIN Sports

Thailand - beIN Sports

United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania:

Australia - beIN Sports

New Zealand - beIN Sports / Spark / Three

Can I stream the Nurburgring DTM round?

Yes, Motorsport.tv will stream the Nurburgring DTM round live in the following countries:

Czech Republic

Slovakia

Hungary

Spain

Italy

South Korea

Switzerland

Here's how you can watch the Nurburgring DTM round on Motorsport.tv:

The DTM also provides a free livestream on its website in select countries. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Nurburgring DTM races?

Both Nurburgring races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap.

Will there be fans at Nurburgring?

Yes, fans will be allowed at Nurburgring. To purchase tickets, click here.

What support classes will be in action at Nurburgring?

Fans will once again be treated to the sight of historic touring car action with the DTM Classic DRM Cup, as well as the DTM Trophy for GT4 machinery. TCR Europe and the BMW M2 Cup are also on the support bill.

Start action Photo by: Alexander Trienitz