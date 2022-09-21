2022 DTM Red Bull Ring: Start time, how to watch and more

The championship battle has reached a crucial junction and a poor weekend for any of the title protagonists can seriously jeopardise their hopes going to the Hockenheim title decider last month.

BMW's Marco Wittmann knows it all from last year, when a mistake in determining Balance of Performance dropped him from second in the championship to a mere outside contender for the title.

This year it is his BMW stablemate Sheldon van der Linde who is leading the standings, his points tally boosted by a second-place finish at Spa-Francorchamps earlier this month.

The South African sits pretty at the top of the table on 130 points, with Mercedes' Lucas Auer his closest challenger on 98 points and Audi ace Rene Rast just behind on 96. Lamborghini star Mirko Bortolotti has had a torrid time since the season resumed at the Nurburgring in August and has tumbled to fourth in the championship, 36 points off van der Linde.

Last year, Liam Lawson scored an unprecedented double win on Red Bull's home turf, which should boost the AF Corse squad's hopes for this weekend. Although neither Felipe Fraga nor Nick Cassidy are in the title hunt, both have proved to be rapid in the Ferrari 488 GT3 - with the latter picking up his first win only a fortnight ago in Belgium.

Start action Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Red Bull Ring DTM session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:15 10:15 11:15 05:15 02:15 19:15 18:15 14:45 FP2 13:05 14:05 15:05 09:05 06:05 23:05 22:05 18:35 Qualifying 1 08:00 09:00 10:00 04:00 01:00 18:00 17:00 13:30 Race 1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Race 2 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 00:30 21:30 20:30 17:00

How can I watch the Red Bull Ring DTM races?

Europe:

Austria - ProSieben

France - Automoto La Chaine

Germany - ProSieben

Ireland - BT Sport

Monaco - Automoto La Chaine

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Poland - Eleven Sports

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - BT Sport 4

Americas:

Canada - Motor Trend on Demand

USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia:

Bahrain - beIN Sports

China - IQIYI Sports

Indonesia - Mola TV

India: Eurosport

Japan - J Sports

Malaysia - beIN Sports

Phillippines - beIN Sports

Qatar - beIN Sports

Singapore - beIN Sports

Thailand - beIN Sports

United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania:

Australia - beIN Sports

New Zealand - beIN Sports / Red Bull Ringrk / Three

Can I stream the Red Bull Ring DTM round?

Yes, Motorsport.tv will stream the Red Bull Ring DTM round live in the following countries:

Czech Republic

Slovakia

Hungary

Spain

Italy

South Korea

Switzerland

Here's how you can watch the Red Bull Ring DTM round on Motorsport.tv:

The DTM also provides a free livestream on its website in select countries. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Red Bull Ring DTM races?

Both Red Bull Ring races will run to a duration of 50 minutes plus one lap, with the length reduced by five minutes compared to a standard DTM race.

Will there be fans at the Red Bull Ring?

Yes, fans will be allowed at Red Bull Ring. To purchase tickets, click here.

What support classes will be in action at Red Bull Ring?

Fans will once again be treated to the sight of historic touring car action with the DTM Classic DRM Cup, as well as the DTM Trophy for GT4 machinery. BMW M2 Cup is also on the support bill, while DTM Electric will complete demo laps throughout the weekend.