2022 Imola DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Schubert driver Sheldon van der Linde leads the championship heading to Imola following a rare double win at the Lausitzring last month in the new BMW M4 GT3.

Super consistent Mirko Bortolotti trails van der Linde by 15 points in second and will be hoping to score a maiden win on his and Lamborghini's home turf.

Third in the championship is Mercedes man Lucas Auer, while Audi's Nico Muller makes it four drivers from as many different manufacturers in the top four.

This weekend marks the first time the DTM is visiting Imola after racing at Monza and Misano in recent years, meaning the form guide remains unclear heading into the sole Italian round of the season.

Imola DTM session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 10:55 11:55 12:55 06:55 03:55 20:55 19:55 16:25 FP2 13:55 14:55 15:55 09:55 06:55 23:55 22:55 19:25 Qualifying 1 08:05 09:05 10:05 04:05 01:05 18:05 17:05 13:35 Race 1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 2 08:05 09:05 10:05 04:05 01:05 18:05 17:05 13:35 Race 2 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 00:30 21:30 20:30 17:00

2022 Imola DTM session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday June 17 2022

Free Practice 1: 11:55 - 12:40 BST

Free Practice 2: 14:55 - 15:40 BST

Saturday June 18 2022

Qualifying 1: 09:05 - 09:25 BST

Race 1: 12:30 BST

Sunday June 19 2022

Qualifying 2: 09:05 - 09:25

Race 2: 12:30 BST

2022 Imola DTM session timings in Europe

Friday June 17 2022

Free Practice 1: 12:55 - 13:40 CEST

Free Practice 2: 15:55- 16:40 CEST

Saturday June 18 2022

Qualifying 1: 10:05 - 10:25 CEST

Race 1: 13:30 CEST

Sunday June 19 2022

Qualifying 2: 10:05 - 10:25 CEST

Race: 13:30 CEST

2022 Imola DTM session timings in the US

Friday June 17 2022

Free Practice 1: 06:55 - 07:40 ET / 03:55 - 04:40 PT

Free Practice 2: 09:55 - 10:40 ET / 06:55 - 07:40 PT

Saturday June 18 2022

Qualifying 1: 04:05 - 04:25 ET / 01:05 - 01:25 PT

Race 1: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday June 19 2022

Qualifying 2: 04:10 - 04:30 ET / 01:05 - 01:25 PT

Race 2: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

2022 Imola DTM session timings in Australia

Friday June 17 2022

Free Practice 1: 20:55 - 21:40 AEST

Free Practice 2: 23:55 - 00:40 AEST

Saturday June 18 2022

Qualifying 1 - 18:05 - 18:25 AEST

Race 1: 21:30 AEST

Sunday June 19 2022

Qualifying 2: 18:05 - 18:25 AEST

Race 2: 21:30 AEST

2022 DTM Imola session timings in Africa

Friday June 17 2022

Free Practice 1: 12:55 - 13:40 SAT / 13:55 - 14:40 EAT

Free Practice 2: 15:55 - 16:40 SAT / 16:55 - 17:40 EAT

Saturday June 18 2022

Qualifying 1: 10:05 - 10:25 SAT / 11:05 - 11:25 EAT

Race 1: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday June 19 2022

Qualifying 2: 10:05 - 10:25 SAT / 11:05 - 11:25 EAT

Race: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2022 DTM Imola session timings in Japan

Friday June 17 2022

Free Practice 1: 19:55 - 20:40 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:55 - 23:40 JST

Saturday June 18 2022

Qualifying 1: 17:05 - 17:25 JST

Race 1: 20:30 JST

Sunday June 19 2022

Qualifying 2: 17:05 - 17:25 JST

Race: 20:30 JST

2022 Imola DTM session timings in India

Friday June 17 2022

Free Practice 1: 16:25 - 17:10 IST

Free Practice 2: 19:25 - 20:10 IST

Saturday June 18 2022

Qualifying 1: 13:35 - 13:55 IST

Race 1: 17:00 IST

Sunday June 19 2022

Qualifying 2: 13:35 - 13:55 IST

Race 2: 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Imola DTM races?

Europe:

Austria - ProSieben

France - Automoto La Chaine

Germany - ProSieben

Ireland - BT Sport

Monaco - Automoto La Chaine

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Poland - Eleven Sports

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - BT Sport 3

Americas:

Canada - Motor Trend on Demand

USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia:

Bahrain - beIN Sports

China - IQIYI Sports

Indonesia - Mola TV

India: Eurosport

Japan - J Sports

Malaysia - beIN Sports

Phillippines - beIN Sports

Qatar - beIN Sports

Singapore - beIN Sports

Thailand - beIN Sports

United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania:

Australia - beIN Sports

New Zealand - beIN Sports / Spark / Three

Can I stream the Imola DTM round?

Yes, Motorsport.tv will stream the Imola DTM round live in the following countries:

Czech Republic

Slovakia

Hungary

Spain

Italy

South Korea

Switzerland

Here's how you can watch the Imola DTM round on Motorsport.tv:

The DTM also provides a free livestream on its website in select countries. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Imola DTM races?

Both Imola races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap.

Will there be fans at Imola?

Yes, fans will be allowed at Imola. To purchase tickets, click here.