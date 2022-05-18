2022 Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

The DTM will once again employ the banked Turn 1 that forms part of the tri-oval following a positive reaction from fans and drivers alike last year.

The high-speed left-hander replaces a complex sequence of slow-to-medium speed corners, increasing the average speed of the track and potentially creating more opportunities for overtaking.

Lamborghini driver Mirko Bortolotti heads to the Lausitzring as the championship leader after scoring back-to-back podiums at Portimao earlier this month. The Italian sits seven points clear of Audi rival Nico Muller, who won the second race of the season opener.

Third in the standings is Mercedes man Lucas Auer, winner of the opening Portimao encounter, with Red Bull's Felipe Fraga and Audi racer Kelvin van der Linde tied on points in fourth place.

Lausitzring DTM session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:20 10:20 11:20 05:20 02:20 19:20 18:20 14:50 FP2 13:10 14:10 15:10 09:10 06:10 23:10 22:10 18:40 Qualifying 1 08:05 09:05 10:05 04:05 01:05 18:05 17:05 13:35 Race 1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 2 08:05 09:05 10:05 04:05 01:05 18:05 17:05 13:35 Race 2 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 00:30 21:30 20:30 17:00

How can I watch the Lausitzring DTM races?

Europe:

Austria - ProSieben

France - Automoto La Chaine

Germany - ProSieben

Ireland - BT Sport

Monaco - Automoto La Chaine

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Poland - Eleven Sports

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - BT Sport 3

Americas:

Canada - Motor Trend on Demand

USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia:

Bahrain - beIN Sports

China - IQIYI Sports

Indonesia - Mola TV

India: Eurosport

Japan - J Sports

Malaysia - beIN Sports

Phillippines - beIN Sports

Qatar - beIN Sports

Singapore - beIN Sports

Thailand - beIN Sports

United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania:

Australia - beIN Sports

New Zealand - beIN Sports / Spark / Three

Can I stream the Lausitzring DTM round?

Yes, Motorsport.tv will stream the Lausitzring DTM round live in the following countries:

Czech Republic

Slovakia

Hungary

Spain

Italy

South Korea

Switzerland

Here's how you can watch the Lausitzring DTM round on Motorsport.tv:

The DTM also provides a free livestream on its website in select countries. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Lausitzring DTM races?

Both Lausitzring races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap.

Will there be fans at Lausitzring?

Yes, fans will be allowed at Lausitzring. To purchase tickets, click here.