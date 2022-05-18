Tickets Subscribe
Previous / WRC legend Loeb came close to joining DTM with BMW 10 years ago Next / Lausitzring DTM round could root out "one-hit wonders" - Auer
DTM / Lausitzring News

2022 Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

The DTM travels to the Lausitzring this weekend for the second round of the 2022 season. Here's the full schedule for the race weekend.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

The DTM will once again employ the banked Turn 1 that forms part of the tri-oval following a positive reaction from fans and drivers alike last year.

The high-speed left-hander replaces a complex sequence of slow-to-medium speed corners, increasing the average speed of the track and potentially creating more opportunities for overtaking.

Lamborghini driver Mirko Bortolotti heads to the Lausitzring as the championship leader after scoring back-to-back podiums at Portimao earlier this month. The Italian sits seven points clear of Audi rival Nico Muller, who won the second race of the season opener.

Third in the standings is Mercedes man Lucas Auer, winner of the opening Portimao encounter, with Red Bull's Felipe Fraga and Audi racer Kelvin van der Linde tied on points in fourth place.

Lausitzring DTM session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:20

10:20

11:20

05:20

02:20

19:20

18:20

14:50

FP2

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

 23:10

22:10

18:40

Qualifying 1

 08:05

09:05

 10:05

04:05

01:05

 18:05

17:05

 13:35
Race 1 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00
Qualifying 2

08:05

09:05

 10:05

04:05

01:05

18:05

17:05

13:35
Race 2

11:30

 12:30 13:30

07:30

 00:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

2022 Lausitzring DTM session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday May 20 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 10:20 - 11:05 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 BST

Saturday May 21 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 09:05 - 09:25 BST
  • Race 1: 12:30 BST

Sunday May 22 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 09:05 - 09:25
  • Race 2: 12:30 BST

2022 Lausitzring DTM session timings in Europe 

Friday May 20 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 11:20 - 12:05 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:10- 15:55 CEST

Saturday May 21 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 10:05 - 10:25 CEST
  • Race 1: 13:30 CEST

Sunday May 22 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 10:05 - 10:25 CEST
  • Race: 13:30 CEST

2022 Lausitzring DTM session timings in the US

Friday May 20 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  05:20 - 06:05 ET / 02:20 - 03:05 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:10 - 09:55 ET / 06:10 - 06:55 PT

Saturday May 21 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 04:05 - 04:25 ET / 01:05 - 01:25 PT
  • Race 1: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday May 22 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 04:10 - 04:30 ET / 01:05 - 01:25 PT
  • Race 2:  07:30 ET / 04:30 PT 

2022 Lausitzring DTM session timings in Australia

Friday May 20 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 19:20 - 20:05 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:10 - 23:55 AEST 

Saturday May 21 2022

  • Qualifying 1 - 18:05 - 18:25 AEST
  • Race 1: 21:30 AEST

Sunday May 22 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 18:05 - 18:25 AEST
  • Race 2: 21:30 AEST

2022 DTM Lausitzring session timings in Africa

Friday May 20 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 11:20 - 12:05 SAT / 12:20 - 13:05 EAT 
  • Free Practice 2: 15:10 - 15:55 SAT / 16:10 - 16:55 EAT

Saturday May 21 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 10:05 - 10:25 SAT / 11:05 - 11:25 EAT
  • Race 1: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday May 22 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 10:05 - 10:25 SAT / 11:05 - 11:25 EAT
  • Race: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2022 DTM Lausitzring session timings in Japan

Friday May 20 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 18:20 - 19:05 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST

Saturday May 21 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 17:05 - 17:25 JST 
  • Race 1: 20:30 JST

Sunday May 22 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 17:05 - 17:25 JST
  • Race: 20:30 JST

2022 Lausitzring DTM session timings in India

Friday May 20 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:50 - 15:35 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 18:40 - 19:25 IST

Saturday May 21 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 13:35 - 13:55 IST 
  • Race 1: 17:00 IST

Sunday May 22 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 13:35 - 13:55 IST
  • Race 2: 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Lausitzring DTM races?

Europe

  • Austria - ProSieben
  • France - Automoto La Chaine
  • Germany - ProSieben
  • Ireland - BT Sport
  • Monaco - Automoto La Chaine
  • Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - BT Sport 3

Americas

  • Canada - Motor Trend on Demand
  • USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

  • Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia

  • Bahrain - beIN Sports
  • China - IQIYI Sports
  • Indonesia - Mola TV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Japan - J Sports
  • Malaysia - beIN Sports
  • Phillippines - beIN Sports
  • Qatar - beIN Sports
  • Singapore - beIN Sports
  • Thailand - beIN Sports
  • United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - beIN Sports
  • New Zealand - beIN Sports / Spark / Three

Can I stream the Lausitzring DTM round?

Yes, Motorsport.tv will stream the Lausitzring DTM round live in the following countries:

  • Czech Republic
  • Slovakia
  • Hungary
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • South Korea
  • Switzerland

Here's how you can watch the Lausitzring DTM round on Motorsport.tv:

The DTM also provides a free livestream on its website in select countries. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Lausitzring DTM races?

Both Lausitzring races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap.

Will there be fans at Lausitzring?

Yes, fans will be allowed at Lausitzring. To purchase tickets, click here.

