2022 DTM Norisring: Start time, how to watch and more

Norisring is easily the most prestigious round on the DTM calendar, attracting tens of thousands of fans every year for some of the best action in all of German motorsport.

At 2.3km, it is also the shortest track of the year, with the pole time expected to be well under the 50s bracket.

It is because of the nature of the track that the DTM has elected to split the qualifying into two parts, ensuring all 27 drivers can have a reasonable chance of setting a clean lap.

Drivers will be divided into two batches based on championship standings, with those in odd positions going out first on Saturday in Group A followed by the remaining drivers in Group B.

Both sessions will last 20 minutes, separated by a five-minute break, and the two groups will remain the same from Saturday to Sunday even if drivers move up and down the championship order.

However, in Sunday's qualifying, the drivers in Group B will venture out on track before those in Group A.

BMW's Sheldon van der Linde continues to lead the championship following his double win at the Lausitzring in May, but will be hoping for a better run of results than Imola, where he could only muster eighth and fifth in the two races.

The BMW M6 GT3 wasn't particularly quick around the tight and twisty corners of the Nuremberg-based venue last year, but the more agile and nimble M4 is better suited to the track's characteristics, boosting the South African's chances of a strong result.

Lamborghini star Mirko Bortolotti remains second overall and only 12 points down on van der Linde, but still without a maiden victory in the DTM after three podiums in the opening six races of the year.

In third place is Audi ace Nico Muller, a further six points down on Bortolotti, while Lucas Auer is Mercedes' top driver in fourth.

Norisring was the scene of last year's controversial decider where Maximilian Gotz snatched the title from Liam Lawson's grasps after the Red Bull driver was left with a hobbled car in a Turn 1 incident with Kelvin van der Linde.

While the result was heartbreaking for Lawson, the fact that the Kiwi took pole in both qualifyings last year will boost the Red Bull team's hopes after an underwhelming start to its 2022 campaign.

The team will also run with an updated driver line-up at Norisring due to Nick Cassidy's clashing commitments in Formula E, with Turkish racer Ayhancan Guven taking his place.

Start action Photo by: DTM

Norisring DTM session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 10:15 11:15 12:15 06:15 03:15 20:15 19:15 15:45 FP2 13:40 14:40 15:40 09:40 06:40 23:40 22:40 19:10 Qualifying 1 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 2 07:50 08:50 09:50 03:50 00:50 17:50 16:50 13:20 Race 2 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 00:30 21:30 20:30 17:00

How can I watch the Norisring DTM races?

Europe:

Austria - ProSieben

France - Automoto La Chaine

Germany - ProSieben

Ireland - BT Sport

Monaco - Automoto La Chaine

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Poland - Eleven Sports

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - BT Sport 3

Americas:

Canada - Motor Trend on Demand

USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia:

Bahrain - beIN Sports

China - IQIYI Sports

Indonesia - Mola TV

India: Eurosport

Japan - J Sports

Malaysia - beIN Sports

Phillippines - beIN Sports

Qatar - beIN Sports

Singapore - beIN Sports

Thailand - beIN Sports

United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania:

Australia - beIN Sports

New Zealand - beIN Sports / Spark / Three

Can I stream the Norisring DTM round?

Yes, Motorsport.tv will stream the Norisring DTM round live in the following countries:

Czech Republic

Slovakia

Hungary

Spain

Italy

South Korea

Switzerland

Here's how you can watch the Norisring DTM round on Motorsport.tv:

The DTM also provides a free livestream on its website in select countries. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Norisring DTM races?

Both Norisring races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap.

Will there be fans at Norisring?

Yes, fans will be allowed at Norisring. To purchase tickets, click here.