Previous / Cassidy: "Big desire" to have closer ties with Ferrari Next / DTM drivers call for changes to improve pitlane safety
DTM / Norisring News

2022 DTM Norisring: Start time, how to watch and more

Races seven and eight of the 2022 DTM season will be staged at Norisring this weekend on 2-3 July, as the series returns to the iconic street circuit in Germany.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Norisring is easily the most prestigious round on the DTM calendar, attracting tens of thousands of fans every year for some of the best action in all of German motorsport.

At 2.3km, it is also the shortest track of the year, with the pole time expected to be well under the 50s bracket.

It is because of the nature of the track that the DTM has elected to split the qualifying into two parts, ensuring all 27 drivers can have a reasonable chance of setting a clean lap.

Drivers will be divided into two batches based on championship standings, with those in odd positions going out first on Saturday in Group A followed by the remaining drivers in Group B.

Both sessions will last 20 minutes, separated by a five-minute break, and the two groups will remain the same from Saturday to Sunday even if drivers move up and down the championship order.

However, in Sunday's qualifying, the drivers in Group B will venture out on track before those in Group A.

BMW's Sheldon van der Linde continues to lead the championship following his double win at the Lausitzring in May, but will be hoping for a better run of results than Imola, where he could only muster eighth and fifth in the two races.

The BMW M6 GT3 wasn't particularly quick around the tight and twisty corners of the Nuremberg-based venue last year, but the more agile and nimble M4 is better suited to the track's characteristics, boosting the South African's chances of a strong result.

Lamborghini star Mirko Bortolotti remains second overall and only 12 points down on van der Linde, but still without a maiden victory in the DTM after three podiums in the opening six races of the year.

In third place is Audi ace Nico Muller, a further six points down on Bortolotti, while Lucas Auer is Mercedes' top driver in fourth.

Norisring was the scene of last year's controversial decider where Maximilian Gotz snatched the title from Liam Lawson's grasps after the Red Bull driver was left with a hobbled car in a Turn 1 incident with Kelvin van der Linde.

While the result was heartbreaking for Lawson, the fact that the Kiwi took pole in both qualifyings last year will boost the Red Bull team's hopes after an underwhelming start to its 2022 campaign.

The team will also run with an updated driver line-up at Norisring due to Nick Cassidy's clashing commitments in Formula E, with Turkish racer Ayhancan Guven taking his place.

Start action

Start action

Photo by: DTM

Norisring DTM session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:15

11:15

12:15

06:15

03:15

20:15

19:15

15:45

FP2

13:40

14:40

 15:40

09:40

06:40

 23:40

22:40

19:10

Qualifying 1

 07:40

08:40

 09:40

03:40

00:40

 17:40

16:40

 13:10
Race 1 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00
Qualifying 2

07:50

08:50

 09:50

03:50

00:50

17:50

16:50

13:20
Race 2

11:30

 12:30 13:30

07:30

 00:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

2022 Norisring DTM session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday July 1 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 11:15 - 12:00 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:40 - 15:25 BST

Saturday July 2 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 08:40 - 09:25 BST
  • Race 1: 12:30 BST

Sunday July 3 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 08:50 - 09:35
  • Race 2: 12:30 BST

2022 Norisring DTM session timings in Europe 

Friday July 1 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:15 - 13:00 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:40- 16:25 CEST

Saturday July 2 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 09:40 - 10:25 CEST
  • Race 1: 13:30 CEST

Sunday July 3 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 09:50 - 10:35 CEST
  • Race: 13:30 CEST

2022 Norisring DTM session timings in the US

Friday July 1 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  06:15 - 07:00 ET / 03:15 - 04:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:40 - 10:25 ET / 06:40 - 07:25 PT

Saturday July 2 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 03:40 - 04:25 ET / 00:40 - 01:25 PT
  • Race 1: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday July 3 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 03:50 - 04:35 ET / 00:50 - 01:35 PT
  • Race 2:  07:30 ET / 04:30 PT 

2022 Norisring DTM session timings in Australia

Friday July 1 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 20:15 - 22:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:40 - 00:25 AEST 

Saturday July 2 2022

  • Qualifying 1 - 17:40 - 18:25 AEST
  • Race 1: 21:30 AEST

Sunday July 3 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 17:50 - 18:35 AEST
  • Race 2: 21:30 AEST

2022 DTM Norisring session timings in Africa

Friday July 1 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:15 - 13:00 SAT / 13:15 - 14:40 EAT 
  • Free Practice 2: 15:40 - 16:25 SAT / 16:40 - 17:25 EAT

Saturday July 2 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 09:40 - 10:25 SAT / 10:40 - 11:25 EAT
  • Race 1: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday July 3 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 09:50 - 10:35 SAT / 10:50 - 11:35 EAT
  • Race: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2022 DTM Norisring session timings in Japan

Friday July 1 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 19:15 - 20:00 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:40 - 23:25 JST

Saturday July 2 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 16:40 - 17:25 JST 
  • Race 1: 20:30 JST

Sunday July 3 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 16:50 - 17:35 JST
  • Race: 20:30 JST

2022 Norisring DTM session timings in India

Friday July 1 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 15:45 - 16:30 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 19:10 - 19:55 IST

Saturday July 2 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 13:10 - 13:55 IST 
  • Race 1: 17:00 IST

Sunday July 3 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 13:20 - 14:05 IST
  • Race 2: 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Norisring DTM races?

Europe

  • Austria - ProSieben
  • France - Automoto La Chaine
  • Germany - ProSieben
  • Ireland - BT Sport
  • Monaco - Automoto La Chaine
  • Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - BT Sport 3

Americas

  • Canada - Motor Trend on Demand
  • USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

  • Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia

  • Bahrain - beIN Sports
  • China - IQIYI Sports
  • Indonesia - Mola TV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Japan - J Sports
  • Malaysia - beIN Sports
  • Phillippines - beIN Sports
  • Qatar - beIN Sports
  • Singapore - beIN Sports
  • Thailand - beIN Sports
  • United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - beIN Sports
  • New Zealand - beIN Sports / Spark / Three

Can I stream the Norisring DTM round?

Yes, Motorsport.tv will stream the Norisring DTM round live in the following countries:

  • Czech Republic
  • Slovakia
  • Hungary
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • South Korea
  • Switzerland

Here's how you can watch the Norisring DTM round on Motorsport.tv:

The DTM also provides a free livestream on its website in select countries. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Norisring DTM races?

Both Norisring races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap.

Will there be fans at Norisring?

Yes, fans will be allowed at Norisring. To purchase tickets, click here.

