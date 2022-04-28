Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Porsche tops final day of Portimao DTM testing Next / Eight reasons you should follow the DTM in 2022
DTM / Algarve News

2022 Portimao DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

A brand new DTM season begins this weekend on April 30-May 1 at the picturesque Portimao circuit in Portugal. Here's the full schedule for the opening round of the year.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 Portimao DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Following a successful first campaign with GT3 cars, the DTM returns this year with an expanded grid of 29 cars - the biggest field since the revival of the championship in 2000.

A lot of eyeballs will be on nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb as he makes his DTM debut for Red Bull in place of Nick Cassidy. Loeb has plenty of experience in circuit racing and could potentially upset the frontrunners this weekend.

Another star attraction on the grid will be three-time champion Rene Rast, who returns to the DTM after a year's absence to lead the Abt Audi team.

Other notable drivers on the grid including BMW's Marco Wittmann, Porsche GT ace Laurens Vanthoor, Lamborghini's factory driver Mirko Bortolotti, Le Mans class winner Nicki Thiim and Audi star Nico Muller.

Six different manufacturers will battle for top honours at Portimao following Porsche's long overdue entry to the DTM. The Stuttgart-based brand will be up against fellow German powerhouses Audi, BMW and Mercedes as well as Italian supercar makers Lamborghini and Ferrari.

Portimao DTM session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:10

10:10

11:10

05:10

02:10

19:10

18:10

14:40

FP2

13:35

14:35

 15:35

09:35

06:35

 23:35

22:35

19:05

Qualifying 1

 08:05

09:05

 10:05

04:05

01:05

 18:05

17:05

 13:35
Race 1 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00
Qualifying 2

08:05

09:05

 10:05

04:05

01:05

18:05

17:05

13:35
Race 2

11:30

 12:30 13:30

07:30

 00:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

2022 Portimao DTM session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday April 29 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 10:10 - 10:55 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:35 - 15:20 BST

Saturday April 30 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 09:05 - 09:25 BST
  • Race 1: 12:30 BST

Sunday May 1 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 09:05 - 09:25
  • Race 2: 12:30 BST

2022 Portimao DTM session timings in Europe 

Friday April 29 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 11:10 - 11:55 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:35- 16:20 CEST

Saturday April 30 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 10:05 - 10:25 CEST
  • Race 1: 13:30 CEST

Sunday May 1 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 10:05 - 10:25 CEST
  • Race: 13:30 CEST

2022 Portimao DTM session timings in the US

Friday April 29 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  05:10 - 05:55 ET / 02:10 - 02:55 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:35 - 10:20 ET / 06:35 - 07:20 PT

Saturday April 30 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 04:05 - 04:25 ET / 01:05 - 01:25 PT
  • Race 1: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday May 1 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 04:10 - 04:30 ET / 01:05 - 01:25 PT
  • Race 2:  07:30 ET / 04:30 PT 

2022 Portimao DTM session timings in Australia

Friday April 29 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 19:10 - 19:55 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:35 - 00:20 AEST 

Saturday April 30 2022

  • Qualifying 1 - 18:05 - 18:25 AEST
  • Race 1: 21:30 AEST

Sunday May 1 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 18:05 - 18:25 AEST
  • Race 2: 21:30 AEST

2022 DTM Portimao session timings in Africa

Friday April 29 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 11:10 - 11:55 SAT / 12:10 - 12:55 EAT 
  • Free Practice 2: 15:35 - 16:20 SAT / 16:35 - 17:20 EAT

Saturday April 30 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 10:05 - 10:25 SAT / 11:05 - 11:25 EAT
  • Race 1: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday May 1 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 10:05 - 10:25 SAT / 11:05 - 11:25 EAT
  • Race: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2022 DTM Portimao session timings in Japan

Friday April 29 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 18:10 - 18:55 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:35 - 23:20 JST

Saturday April 30 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 17:05 - 17:25 JST 
  • Race 1: 20:30 JST

Sunday May 1 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 17:05 - 17:25 JST
  • Race: 20:30 JST

2022 Portimao DTM session timings in India

Friday April 29 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:40 - 15:25 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 19:05 - 19:50 IST

Saturday April 30 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 13:35 - 13:55 IST 
  • Race 1: 17:00 IST

Sunday May 1 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 13:35 - 13:55 IST
  • Race 2: 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Portimao DTM races?

Europe

  • Austria - ProSieben
  • France - Automoto La Chaine
  • Germany - ProSieben
  • Ireland - BT Sport
  • Monaco - Automoto La Chaine
  • Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - BT Sport 3

Americas

  • Canada - Motor Trend on Demand
  • USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

  • Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia

  • Bahrain - beIN Sports
  • China - IQIYI Sports
  • Indonesia - Mola TV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Japan - J Sports
  • Malaysia - beIN Sports
  • Phillippines - beIN Sports
  • Qatar - beIN Sports
  • Singapore - beIN Sports
  • Thailand - beIN Sports
  • United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - beIN Sports
  • New Zealand - beIN Sports / Spark / Three

Can I stream the Portimao DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Portimao DTM races?

Both Portimao races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap.

Will there be fans at Portimao?

Yes, fans will be allowed at Portimao. To purchase tickets, click here.

shares
comments
Porsche tops final day of Portimao DTM testing
Previous article

Porsche tops final day of Portimao DTM testing
Next article

Eight reasons you should follow the DTM in 2022

Eight reasons you should follow the DTM in 2022
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Portimao DTM: Bortolotti puts Lamborghini on pole for opener Portimao April testing
DTM

Portimao DTM: Bortolotti puts Lamborghini on pole for opener

DTM drivers would welcome return of "spectacular" night races Portimao April testing
DTM

DTM drivers would welcome return of "spectacular" night races

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Portimao DTM: Bortolotti puts Lamborghini on pole for opener
DTM DTM

Portimao DTM: Bortolotti puts Lamborghini on pole for opener

DTM drivers would welcome return of "spectacular" night races
DTM DTM

DTM drivers would welcome return of "spectacular" night races

Eight reasons you should follow the DTM in 2022
DTM DTM

Eight reasons you should follow the DTM in 2022

2022 Portimao DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM DTM

2022 Portimao DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.