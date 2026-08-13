DTM calendar 2027 announced: No internationalization for now, clashes with WEC

The DTM has officially presented its calendar for the 2027 season - and it does so without a ninth race weekend on international soil, with which series organizer ADAC had actually wanted to expand the calendar. Instead, the series remains loyal to its eight venues and, as in 2026, will start from April 23 to 25 in Austria at the Red Bull Ring, with the traditional season finale in October at Hockenheim.

The weekend in Oschersleben, which had hosted the season opener in recent years and this year marked the start of the second half of the season, returns to the beginning of the season. The race weekend will take place from May 7 to 9, just two weeks after the opener in Spielberg.

This now makes Oschersleben the second stop on the calendar, while the DTM's second foreign guest appearance in Zandvoort in the Netherlands will from now on mark the start of the second half of the season, meaning the two races swap places on the calendar.

New Zandvoort date due to Formula 1 exit

This is made possible by the fact that Formula 1 will no longer race in Zandvoort. Extensive preparation work was needed for the Grand Prix in the Netherlands, which meant the DTM had only limited date options available on the North Sea circuit in summer.

In 2027, the series' Netherlands guest appearance will take place from August 6 to 8 - around two weeks before this year's Formula 1 date in Zandvoort.

The Lausitzring, which is to be renovated, will continue to host the third weekend of the season from May 18 to 20, while the season highlight at the Norisring will traditionally take place on the first weekend in July (July 2 to 4).

What happened to the ninth race weekend?

After Zandvoort as the start of the second half of the season, the calendar order remains the same as in 2026: At the Nurburgring, the decisive phase of the championship will be ushered in from August 20 to 22, at the Sachsenring a preliminary decision can already be expected from September 24 to 26 - and at the Hockenheimring, the finale will traditionally take place from October 8 to 10.

The fact that, despite ADAC's efforts, there is no additional weekend abroad next year can be attributed to the fact that, despite a large number of interested parties such as Brno in the Czech Republic or venues in Italy, it is not at all easy to find a racetrack that can guarantee spectators and is also of interest to DTM stakeholders.

In addition, the teams pushed back because of the high costs of an additional race weekend. ADAC has therefore decided to continue relying on the events of the existing calendar, all of which have so far been able to show rising spectator numbers compared with 2025.

"13 percent increase in visitors"

"The excitement in the grandstands show that the DTM is on the road to success and is hugely appealing to spectators. We have seen a 13% growth in the number of visitors in the first five events of this year. We want to carry that momentum into the 2027 season and are sticking with tried-and-tested venues that are popular with visitors. However, we are varying the order", explains ADAC motorsport directorThomas Voss.

"With eight top-class race weekends, racetracks steeped in tradition, and a balanced mix of national highlights and international outings, we are once again able to offer fans, teams and partners a calendar that is right out of the top drawer."

Off to a strong start: The Red Bull Ring attracted significantly more fans this year. Foto: Michael Jurtin/Red Bull Ring

What about clashes with other racing series and endurance classics? The DTM and the GT World Challenge Europe avoid each other as usual. However, the DTM weekend in Oschersleben overlaps with the 8h race in Austin, which also takes place from May 7 to 9 and counts toward the Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC) in 2027.

Clashes with WEC, IGTC, IMSA and Formula E

There are also clashes with the World Endurance Championship: The second WEC weekend at Silverstone, which takes place from April 23 to 25, clashes with the DTM season opener in Spielberg. The same applies to the WEC guest appearance at Fuji and the DTM's Sachsenring weekend from September 24 to 26. This makes a GT3 program for drivers in both series difficult to implement.

The DTM, however, avoids the three endurance classics at Le Mans, the Nürburgring and Spa - and there is no clash with the Le Mans test on June 6 either.

However, a Formula E program will be difficult for DTM drivers to implement in 2027: There are two clashes with the electric racing series' calendar (May 8 to 9: Oschersleben vs. Berlin; June 18 to 20: Lausitzring vs. Zandvoort).

In the US IMSA series, the clash between the DTM season finale and the endurance classic Petit Le Mans on October 9 is particularly significant. In addition, there is an overlap between the DTM weekend at the Nürburgring and the IMSA race in Virginia on August 22. However, this only affects the GTD Pro and GTD drivers who contest the entire series.

DTM calendar 2027:

23. - 25.04.: Red Bull Ring (AUT)

07. - 09.05.: Oschersleben

18. - 20.06.: Lausitzring

02. - 04.07.: Norisring

06. - 08.08.: Zandvoort (NED)

20. - 22.08.: Nürburgring

24. - 26.09.: Sachsenring

08. - 10.10.: Hockenheimring