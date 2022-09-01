Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Mercedes squad HRT relieved by first DTM win achieved on merit
DTM News

Abt would "trust" Tomczyk to be Berger successor as DTM boss

Abt DTM team principal Thomas Biermaier believes 2011 series champion Martin Tomczyk would be a worthy successor to series boss Gerhard Berger, following an internal reshuffle within organising body ITR.

James Newbold
By:
Co-author:
Sven Haidinger
Abt would "trust" Tomczyk to be Berger successor as DTM boss

After retiring from racing at the end of last season, former Audi and BMW DTM racer Tomczyk was personally recruited by Berger to head up the promotion of its GT4-based DTM Trophy support series with the job title of DTM Representative Brand & Sports.

He has now taken on greater responsibility for "the sporting direction of the DTM platform" after what's been described as an internal restructure, which means he has taken on some of Berger's workload. These included media duties at the Nurburgring on Sunday.

Frederic Elsner, previously in charge of series management, will focus on developing the fan experience.

Speaking to Motorsport.com's German-language sister title Motorsport-Total, Biermaier expressed confidence in Tomczyk - who drove for Abt between 2001 and 2010 - and said he had full trust in his abilities.

"Apparently Martin has learned relatively much at Abt that he can now take over the task!" he said.

"No, joking aside. I think Martin is absolutely the right one because he has a lot of experience, because he knows the DTM inside out - and now he has seen the whole thing from a different perspective in the first few months.

"I can only congratulate him. He is absolutely the right man and I am looking forward to working with him."

Start action

Start action

Photo by: DTM

Asked if Tomczyk could follow in Berger's footsteps at some point, Biermaier added: "I think so. Martin has good contacts, a good name, a clean appearance.

"He has the historical knowledge and feeling. And he can also negotiate well. I definitely trust him to do that. That's very positive!"

Speaking to Motorsport.com on Sunday at the Nurburgring, Tomczyk said he wasn't thinking about his future too much and stressed that he and Berger are "in one line together" with respect to developing the DTM "in a very healthy and good way".

"I like in the here and now," he said.

"I want to fulfil the job as good as I can, and that's I think the main part why I'm in the present now and don't look too much in the future."

On Saturday during the lengthy fog delay, Tomczyk went on track with Berger and race director Scot Elkins to determine whether conditions were suitable for racing.

He cited Elsner's call to issue free tickets for Sunday's Nurburgring race for Saturday attendees as "exactly what we wanted to achieve with that sort of restructure, so we can react now quicker, more precise and faster".

"Luckily, it's an increasing volume of workload that we are facing, and to make that happen in a very precise and direct way we restructure internally," Tomczyk said.

shares
comments
Mercedes squad HRT relieved by first DTM win achieved on merit
Previous article

Mercedes squad HRT relieved by first DTM win achieved on merit
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
Russell would be "shocked" if Mercedes fights for Zandvoort F1 pole Dutch GP
Formula 1

Russell would be "shocked" if Mercedes fights for Zandvoort F1 pole

Mercedes squad HRT relieved by first DTM win achieved on merit Nurburgring
DTM

Mercedes squad HRT relieved by first DTM win achieved on merit

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

Abt would "trust" Tomczyk to be Berger successor as DTM boss
DTM DTM

Abt would "trust" Tomczyk to be Berger successor as DTM boss

Abt DTM team principal Thomas Biermaier believes 2011 series champion Martin Tomczyk would be a worthy successor to series boss Gerhard Berger, following an internal reshuffle within organising body ITR.

Mercedes squad HRT relieved by first DTM win achieved on merit
DTM DTM

Mercedes squad HRT relieved by first DTM win achieved on merit

Haupt Racing Team boss Ulrich Fritz says Luca Stolz’s maiden DTM victory at the Nurburgring was particularly special as it was “our first really own-achieved” win in the series.

Why Rast left Audi to join BMW, and where his career could go next
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Why Rast left Audi to join BMW, and where his career could go next

After 12 years racing with Audi, Rene Rast has made the call to part ways with the manufacturer and move to BMW, where he is set to take up a role with the Bavarian brand's LMDh project. Here's a look at why the German ace has made the switch

DTM safety car rules “need some rethinking” – Eng
DTM DTM

DTM safety car rules “need some rethinking” – Eng

BMW factory driver Philipp Eng says the DTM’s pitstop rules under safety car conditions “need some rethinking” after missing out on a chance of victory at the Nurburgring.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.