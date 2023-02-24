Subscribe
Previous / Lamborghini drivers Bortolotti, Perera join SSR Performance in DTM Next / DTM race winners Preining, Olsen to race Manthey EMA Porsches in 2023
DTM News

Aitken secures DTM seat in Emil Frey Ferrari

One-time Formula 1 race starter Jack Aitken will join the 2023 DTM grid in a Ferrari 296 GT3 entered by Emil Frey Racing.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Aitken secures DTM seat in Emil Frey Ferrari

Aitken will continue his relationship with Emil Frey which began in GT World Challenge Europe in 2021 into a third season, joining fellow debutant Thierry Vermeulen upon the Swiss team's entry into the DTM.

Aitken had previously competed in both the GTWCE and the ADAC GT Masters for Emil Frey Racing, scoring a victory in the latter series last year, but is now expected to focus entirely on the DTM with the squad.

It follows the purchase of the series by the ADAC, putting it directly ahead of GT Masters in the German automobile club's racing umbrella.

Emil Frey has switched from Lamborghini to Ferrari machinery over winter, purchasing two brand new examples of the 296 GT3 contender for its first foray into the DTM.

It will be the only representative for Ferrari on the grid following the exit of the AF Corse-run Red Bull team, which ran the old 488 GT3 for Felipe Fraga and Nick Cassidy last year.

Emil Frey Racing Ferrari Ferrari 296 GT3

Emil Frey Racing Ferrari Ferrari 296 GT3

Photo by: Emil Frey Racing

"We are happy that after the brand change, the confirmation of the race calendar and our drivers, we can now fully focus on the upcoming test days," said team principal Lorenz Frey-Hilti.

"We are very happy to be able to compete in the DTM and GT World Challenge Sprint with the brand new Ferrari 296 GT3. The driver line-up consists of mostly drivers who are familiar to us and who have a good mix of many years of experience and young talents. 

"With Thierry Vermeulen, we were able to win a young, very talented driver supported by Red Bull for the 2023 racing season. We are looking forward to starting the season with this new driver line-up."

Aitken spent the formative years of his racing career in single-seaters and was a frontrunner in his second season in Formula 2 in 2019, finishing fifth in the championship with three race wins spread evenly across the campaign.

He made his grand prix debut at the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain towards the end of the 2020 season, when a chain of events triggered by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton catching COVID-19 led to him driving for the Williams team.

Aitken has since switched his focus to sportscar racing, primarily in GTs, but he also competed in the European Le Mans Series last year in an Oreca 07, and is also serving as the Action Express Racing Cadillac squad's third driver in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship this year.

shares
comments

Lamborghini drivers Bortolotti, Perera join SSR Performance in DTM

DTM race winners Preining, Olsen to race Manthey EMA Porsches in 2023
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Sasahara becomes Super Formula development driver for Toyota test car

Sasahara becomes Super Formula development driver for Toyota test car

Super Formula

Sasahara becomes development driver Sasahara becomes Super Formula development driver for Toyota test car

Lamborghini drivers Bortolotti, Perera join SSR Performance in DTM

Lamborghini drivers Bortolotti, Perera join SSR Performance in DTM

DTM
Oschersleben

Bortolotti, Perera join SSR team Lamborghini drivers Bortolotti, Perera join SSR Performance in DTM

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

The significance of Hyderabad race Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Jack Aitken More from
Jack Aitken
Aitken joins AXR for Rolex 24, Dixon confirmed at Ganassi

Aitken joins AXR for Rolex 24, Dixon confirmed at Ganassi

IMSA

Aitken, Dixon in Cadillacs at R24 Aitken joins AXR for Rolex 24, Dixon confirmed at Ganassi

Single-seaters "no longer a priority" for Williams F1 reserve Aitken

Single-seaters "no longer a priority" for Williams F1 reserve Aitken

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Aitken fully focused on sportscars Single-seaters "no longer a priority" for Williams F1 reserve Aitken

Williams F1 reserve Aitken set to make Le Mans LMP2 debut

Williams F1 reserve Aitken set to make Le Mans LMP2 debut

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours entry list revealed Williams F1 reserve Aitken set to make Le Mans LMP2 debut

Emil Frey Racing More from
Emil Frey Racing
Aitken sustains fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

Aitken sustains fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
24 Hours of Spa

Aitken sustains fractures in crash Aitken sustains fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

Lexus scores first Blancpain GT win with last lap pass

Lexus scores first Blancpain GT win with last lap pass

GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Paul Ricard

Lexus scores first Blancpain GT win with last lap pass Lexus scores first Blancpain GT win with last lap pass

Mikaël Grenier to contest Blancpain GT Endurance opener in Monza

Mikaël Grenier to contest Blancpain GT Endurance opener in Monza

GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Monza

Mikaël Grenier to contest Blancpain GT Endurance opener in Monza Mikaël Grenier to contest Blancpain GT Endurance opener in Monza

Latest news

Alfa Romeo looks to have cured two key weaknesses with its F1 2023 car

Alfa Romeo looks to have cured two key weaknesses with its F1 2023 car

Formula 1

Alfa Romeo looks to have cured two key weaknesses with its F1 2023 car Alfa Romeo looks to have cured two key weaknesses with its F1 2023 car

Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss

Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss

Formula 1

Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss

What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain

FE drivers praise "big deal" Cape Town circuit, expect energy-intensive race

FE drivers praise "big deal" Cape Town circuit, expect energy-intensive race

Formula E

FE drivers praise "big deal" Cape Town circuit, expect energy-intensive race FE drivers praise "big deal" Cape Town circuit, expect energy-intensive race

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The stand-ins who got it right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

Why the DTM is in rude health in '22 How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Prime
Prime
GT
James Newbold

Tomczyk's remarkable career recapped The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Prime
Prime
DTM
James Newbold

Green's career revival plans Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Prime
Prime
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

Opinion: The fallout from DTM finale How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

Van der Linde's quest for DTM title How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.