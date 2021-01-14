Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme

shares
comments
Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme
By:
Co-author: Gary Watkins

Alex Albon and Liam Lawson are set to race Ferrari 488 GT3s in the DTM as part of Red Bull’s return to the category, Motorsport.com has learned.

It was announced earlier this month that Albon will compete in select races in the DTM this year with Red Bull’s support, after being dropped by the energy drinks giant from its Formula 1 line-up to make way for Sergio Perez.

Red Bull junior Lawson will also appear in the DTM in 2021, contesting a full campaign in the series alongside his expected move to Formula 2 with Hitech GP.

While the DTM's press release didn’t mention which car the duo will drive, it is understood that a Ferrari 488 GT3 is going to be the choice of steed for the Red Bull-backed team.

Honda may have been seen as a logical choice for Albon and Lawson given its ties with Red Bull in F1, but the Japanese manufacturer doesn’t see much marketing value in the DTM. This was made evident during the series' short lived Class One engine era, when it passed over the opportunity to race the same NSX-GT it campaigns in SUPER GT.

The Central European market is also a low priority for Honda, and even the GT3 team of Jenson Button - which will coincidentally race in the DTM in 2021 - switched from Honda machinery for McLaren last year.

Aston Martin is also no longer an option for Red Bull following their split in F1, and due to the former’s increasing ties with Mercedes in the automotive industry.

A decision regarding which team will run the two Ferrari GT3 cars is yet to be made, but AF Corse seems like the obvious choice for Red Bull. The Italian outfit has strong links with Ferrari and also runs its factory programme in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Asked if a DTM programme with Red Bull funding is conceivable, AF Corse sports director Batti Pregliasco told Motorsport.com: "Never say never, but that would be very difficult for us because we are pretty much busy with our other programmes."

Motopark, Carlin and DAMS, all of which have a history of supporting Red Bull-backed drivers in junior formulae, have denied their interest in the project.

Cassidy could share drive with Albon

Due to Albon’s F1 duties as Red Bull’s reserve and test driver, the Anglo-Thai driver will only be able to complete a part-campaign in the DTM this year.

An announcement regarding the driver who will substitute for Albon in other races will be made at a later date, but Motorsport.com understands that Super Formula and SUPER GT champion Nick Cassidy is a contender for that seat.

The Kiwi is already a Red Bull athlete and will move to Europe this year to embark on his maiden campaign in Formula E, ending a successful stint in Japan that yielded titles in three different categories.

Cassidy won the first of the two joint races between the DTM and SUPER GT at Fuji in 2019 and already has experience of Ferrari’s GT3 car courtesy of his race outings at the Spa 24 Hours and Suzuka 10 Hours in recent years.

However, should Cassidy be unavailable due to his Formula E commitments, Red Bull could call in someone else from its extensive driver pool.

#27 HubAuto Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3: Heikki Kovalainen, Nick Cassidy, Nick Foster

#27 HubAuto Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3: Heikki Kovalainen, Nick Cassidy, Nick Foster

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Related video

Muller, Rockenfeller to stay in DTM in 2021 with Audi

Previous article

Muller, Rockenfeller to stay in DTM in 2021 with Audi
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Sven Haidinger

Trending Today

Arctic Rally Finland replaces Sweden on WRC calendar
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Arctic Rally Finland replaces Sweden on WRC calendar

Price broke collarbone in Dakar crash
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Price broke collarbone in Dakar crash

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar

Red Bull announces split with title sponsor Infiniti
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull announces split with title sponsor Infiniti

Judge suspends Sao Paulo F1 GP contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Judge suspends Sao Paulo F1 GP contract

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme

Dakar legend Hubert Auriol passes away aged 68
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Obituary

Dakar legend Hubert Auriol passes away aged 68

Brabec, Sunderland awarded time for aiding stricken Price
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Brabec, Sunderland awarded time for aiding stricken Price

Latest news

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme

Muller, Rockenfeller to stay in DTM in 2021 with Audi
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Muller, Rockenfeller to stay in DTM in 2021 with Audi

Frijns: DTM return difficult due to Formula E clashes
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Frijns: DTM return difficult due to Formula E clashes

Ekstrom "worried" pay drivers could flood GT3-based DTM
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Ekstrom "worried" pay drivers could flood GT3-based DTM

Trending

1
WRC

Arctic Rally Finland replaces Sweden on WRC calendar

1h
2
Dakar

Price broke collarbone in Dakar crash

3
WEC

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar

4
Formula 1

Red Bull announces split with title sponsor Infiniti

5
Formula 1

Judge suspends Sao Paulo F1 GP contract

Latest news

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme
DTM

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme

Muller, Rockenfeller to stay in DTM in 2021 with Audi
DTM

Muller, Rockenfeller to stay in DTM in 2021 with Audi

Frijns: DTM return difficult due to Formula E clashes
DTM

Frijns: DTM return difficult due to Formula E clashes

Ekstrom "worried" pay drivers could flood GT3-based DTM
DTM

Ekstrom "worried" pay drivers could flood GT3-based DTM

F1 exile Albon to compete in DTM with Red Bull backing
DTM

F1 exile Albon to compete in DTM with Red Bull backing

Latest videos

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review 04:27
DTM
Nov 24, 2020

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell 07:24
DTM
Nov 9, 2020

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights 03:07
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim 02:47
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights 03:58
DTM
Nov 7, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.