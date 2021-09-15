Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How the DTM's remote electric prototype demo was done
DTM / Assen News

Assen DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

By:

The DTM travels to Assen on September 17-19 for the sixth round of the 2021 season. Find out where to watch it and how.

Assen DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

This is only the third time the Dutch venue is hosting a DTM round, having made its debut on the calendar only in 2019.

Much of the attention will be on the title battle as the championship nears conclusion, with the final three spread over just four weekends.

Audi star Kelvin van der Linde continues to lead the championship heading to Assen, but his points lead received a severe hit when Red Bull protege Liam Lawson took a double win in Austria last time out.

The gap between the two drivers currently stands at just 12 points, with Mercedes driver Maximilian Gotz another four points back and very much in the title fight.

Assen DTM session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:15

11:15

12:15

06:15

03:15

20:15

19:15

15:45

FP2

13:15

14:15

 15:15

09:15

06:15

 23:15

22:15

18:45

Qualifying 1

 08:15

09:15

 10:15

04:15

01:15

 18:15

17:15

 13:45
Race 1 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00
Qualifying 2

08:00

09:00

 10:00

04:20

01:20

18:20

17:20

13:30
Race 2

11:30

 12:30 13:30

07:30

 04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

2021 Assen DTM session timings in the UK 

Friday 17th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 11:15-12:00 BST
  • Free Practice 2 - 14:15-15:00 BST

Saturday 18th September 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 09:15-09:35 BST
  • Race 1 -  12:30 BST

Sunday 19th September 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 09:00-09:20
  • Race 2 - 12:30 BST

2021 Assen DTM session timings in Europe 

Friday 17th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 12:15-13:00 CEST
  • Free Practice 2 - 15:15-16:00 CEST

Saturday 18th September 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 10:15-10:35 CEST
  • Race 1 - 13:30 CEST

Sunday 19th September 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 10:00-10:20 CEST
  • Race - 13:30 CEST

2021 Assen DTM session timings in the US

Friday 17th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1-  06:15-07:00 ET / 03:15-04:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2 - 09:15-10:00 ET / 06:15-07:00 PT

Saturday 18th September 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 04:15-04:35 ET / 01:15-01:35 PT
  • Race 1 - 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday 19th September 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 04:00-04:20 ET / 01:00-01:20 PT
  • Race 2 -  07:30 ET / 04:30 PT 

2021 Assen DTM session timings in Australia

Friday 17th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 20:15-21:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 2 - 23:15-00:00 AEST 

Saturday 18th September 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 18:15-18:35 AEST
  • Race 1 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 19th September 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 18:00-18:00 AEST
  • Race 2 - 21:30 AEST

2021 Assen DTM session timings in Africa

Friday 17th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 12:15-13:00 SAT / 13:15-14:00 EAT 
  • Free Practice 2 -15:15-16:00 SAT / 16:15-17:00 EAT

Saturday 18th September 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 10:15-10:35 SAT / 11:15-11:35 EAT
  • Race 1 - 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday 19th September 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 10:00-10:20 SAT / 11:00-11:20 EAT
  • Race - 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2021 Assen DTM session timings in Japan

Friday 17th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 19:15-20:00 JST 
  • Free Practice 2 - 22:15-23:00 JST

Saturday 18th September 2021

  • Qualifying 1 -17:15-17:35 JST 
  • Race 1 - 20:30 JST

Sunday 19th September 2021

  • Qualifying 2 -17:00-17:20 JST
  • Race - 20:30 JST

2021 Assen DTM session timings in India

Friday 17th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 15:45-16:30 IST 
  • Free Practice 2 -18:45-19:30 IST

Saturday 18th September 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 13:45-14:05 IST 
  • Race 1 - 17:00 IST

Sunday 19th September 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 13:30-13:50 IST
  • Race 2 - 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Assen DTM races?

Europe

  • Austria - ServusTV
  • France - Automoto La Chaine
  • Germany - Sat.1 / ServusTV
  • Ireland - BT Sport
  • Monaco - Automoto La Chaine
  • Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - BT Sport 3 / BT Sport ESPN

Americas

  • Canada - Motor Trend on Demand
  • USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

  • Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia

  • Bahrain - beIN Sports
  • China - IQIYI Sports
  • India - Autocar India YouTube
  • Indonesia - Mola TV
  • Japan - J Sports
  • Malaysia - beIN Sports
  • Phillippines - beIN Sports
  • Qatar - beIN Sports
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Singapore - beIN Sports
  • Thailand - beIN Sports
  • United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - beIN Sports
  • New Zealand - beIN Sports / Three

Can I stream the Assen DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Assen DTM races?

Both Assen races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Assen?

Yes, fans will be allowed at the Assen. To purchase tickets, click here.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

How the DTM's remote electric prototype demo was done

Previous article

How the DTM's remote electric prototype demo was done
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win

2
Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill

6 h
Latest news
Assen DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM

Assen DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

1 h
How the DTM's remote electric prototype demo was done
DTM

How the DTM's remote electric prototype demo was done

6 h
Lamborghini driver Bortolotti to make DTM debut at Assen
DTM

Lamborghini driver Bortolotti to make DTM debut at Assen

Sep 9, 2021
BMW's Wittmann reiterates calls to equalise DTM pitstops
DTM

BMW's Wittmann reiterates calls to equalise DTM pitstops

Sep 7, 2021
Lawson: Beating van der Linde to DTM title now the "target"
Video Inside
DTM

Lawson: Beating van der Linde to DTM title now the "target"

Sep 6, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann to secure double win 00:46
DTM
Sep 5, 2021

DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann to secure double win

Round 9: Red Bull Ring - Race Highlights 04:01
DTM
Sep 4, 2021

Round 9: Red Bull Ring - Race Highlights

DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with win at Red Bull Ring 00:54
DTM
Sep 4, 2021

DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with win at Red Bull Ring

DTM: Ludwig calls on manufacturers to join GT3-based series 00:55
DTM
Aug 26, 2021

DTM: Ludwig calls on manufacturers to join GT3-based series

DTM: Albon felt he wasn't overshadowed before maiden win 01:06
DTM
Aug 23, 2021

DTM: Albon felt he wasn't overshadowed before maiden win

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Redding denies BMW World Superbike move a step backwards
World Superbike

Redding denies BMW World Superbike move a step backwards

WSBK to press ahead with Argentina round despite COVID fears
World Superbike

WSBK to press ahead with Argentina round despite COVID fears

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Trending Today

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win

Verstappen/Hamilton crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019

Latest news

Assen DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM DTM

Assen DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

How the DTM's remote electric prototype demo was done
DTM DTM

How the DTM's remote electric prototype demo was done

Lamborghini driver Bortolotti to make DTM debut at Assen
DTM DTM

Lamborghini driver Bortolotti to make DTM debut at Assen

BMW's Wittmann reiterates calls to equalise DTM pitstops
DTM DTM

BMW's Wittmann reiterates calls to equalise DTM pitstops

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.