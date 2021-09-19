Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Assen DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead
DTM / Assen Qualifying report

Assen DTM: Mercedes' Auer scores first pole since 2018

By:

Lucas Auer put Mercedes on pole position for the second DTM race at Assen, topping Sunday’s qualifying from BMW’s Marco Wittmann and new championship leader Liam Lawson.

Assen DTM: Mercedes' Auer scores first pole since 2018

Improvements were slow to come during the 20-minute session, with none of the drivers able to break the 1m33s barrier in their first runs.

Esteban Muth was the first driver to set a competitive time in the T3 Motorsport Lamborghini, completing a lap in1m32.976s before Red Bull protege Lawson went even quicker in the AF Corse Ferrari to claim provisional pole position.

With just over two minutes left in the session, Abt Sportsline’s Sophia Floersch beached her Audi in the gravel, bringing out a red flag.

When the session resumed after a 10-minute delay, all cars rushed back on track, with erstwhile championship leader Kelvin van der Linde one of the first drivers in the queue.

The South African had gambled on a single run in qualifying, which appeared to backfire when teammate Floersch ran wide off the track just when he was on his first flying lap.

But despite his tyres having gone past their peak performance, the 25-year-old was able to post a time of 1m32.547s to provisionally book a spot on the front row, just 0.046s down on title rival Lawson.

Ultimately, neither driver could hold on to the front row after Auer secured his first pole in the DTM since 2018 with a last-gasp effort of 1m32.414s, and Saturday winner Wittmann moved up to second with a time of 1m32.487s.

Lawson eventually ended up third in the final order, while van der Linde qualified fifth after being pipped by Alex Albon in the other AF Corse entry right at the end of the session.

After securing a podium in his maiden guest appearance on Saturday, factory Lamborghini driver Mirko Bortolotti impressed again as he qualified sixth in the lead T3 Motorsport entry, beating a suite of Mercedes cars led by Maximilian Gotz (HRT), Arjun Maini (GetSpeed), Daniel Juncadella (GruppeM) and Vincent Abril (HRT).

Ex-Formula 1 driver Christian Klien was less than half a second off the pace in his final appearance for the JP Motorsport McLaren team, but that put him down in 13th in what was an ultra-competitive qualifying session.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 22 Austria Lucas Auer
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'32.414
2 11 Germany Marco Wittmann
BMW M6 GT3 1'32.487 0.073
3 30 New Zealand Liam Lawson
Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 1'32.501 0.087
4 23 Thailand Alex Albon
Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 1'32.536 0.122
5 3 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde
Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'32.547 0.133
6 63 Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1'32.575 0.161
7 4 Germany Maximilian Götz
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'32.621 0.207
8 36 India Arjun Maini
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'32.634 0.220
9 8 Spain Daniel Juncadella
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'32.660 0.246
10 5 France Vincent Abril
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'32.798 0.384
11 57 United Kingdom Philip Ellis
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'32.806 0.392
12 18 Germany Maximilian Buhk
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'32.821 0.407
13 15 Austria Christian Klien
McLaren 720S GT3 1'32.886 0.472
14 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
BMW M6 GT3 1'32.896 0.482
15 10 Belgium Esteban Muth
BMW M6 GT3 1'32.976 0.562
16 51 Switzerland Nico Müller
Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'33.212 0.798
17 16 Germany Timo Glock
BMW M6 GT3 1'33.480 1.066
18 9 Germany Mike Rockenfeller
Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'33.499 1.085
19 12 United States Dev Gore
Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'33.638 1.224
20 26 United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1'33.893 1.479
21 99 Germany Sophia Flörsch
Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'35.218 2.804
View full results
shares
comments
Assen DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead

Previous article

Assen DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

2
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

3
Formula 1

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win

4
MotoGP

MotoGP eyes test on new Indonesia street track in 2021

5
MotoGP

Moto3 star rookie Acosta set for 2024 MotoGP promotion

Latest news
Assen DTM: Mercedes' Auer scores first pole since 2018
DTM

Assen DTM: Mercedes' Auer scores first pole since 2018

15m
Assen DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead
Video Inside
DTM

Assen DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead

20 h
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime
DTM

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

23 h
Assen DTM: Lawson pips Wittmann to Saturday pole
Video Inside
DTM

Assen DTM: Lawson pips Wittmann to Saturday pole

23 h
Dienst to replace Buhk for Hockenheim DTM races
Video Inside
DTM

Dienst to replace Buhk for Hockenheim DTM races

Sep 17, 2021
Latest videos
Round 11: Assen - Race Highlights 04:23
DTM
13 h

Round 11: Assen - Race Highlights

DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead 00:52
DTM
16 h

DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead

DTM: Lawson pips Wittmann to Saturday pole in Assen 00:44
DTM
21 h

DTM: Lawson pips Wittmann to Saturday pole in Assen

DTM: Dienst to replace Buhk for Hockenheim races 00:41
DTM
Sep 17, 2021

DTM: Dienst to replace Buhk for Hockenheim races

DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann to secure double win 00:46
DTM
Sep 5, 2021

DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann to secure double win

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more San Marino GP
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Assen DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead Assen
Video Inside
DTM

Assen DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime
DTM

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Trending Today

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

2021 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win

MotoGP eyes test on new Indonesia street track in 2021
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP eyes test on new Indonesia street track in 2021

Moto3 star rookie Acosta set for 2024 MotoGP promotion
MotoGP MotoGP

Moto3 star rookie Acosta set for 2024 MotoGP promotion

Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 in qualifying
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 in qualifying

Moto2, Moto3 entry lists revealed for 2021 season
Moto2 Moto2

Moto2, Moto3 entry lists revealed for 2021 season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
23 h
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020

Latest news

Assen DTM: Mercedes' Auer scores first pole since 2018
DTM DTM

Assen DTM: Mercedes' Auer scores first pole since 2018

Assen DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Assen DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime
DTM DTM

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Assen DTM: Lawson pips Wittmann to Saturday pole
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Assen DTM: Lawson pips Wittmann to Saturday pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.