Aston Martin ace Thiim secures 2024 DTM return with Lamborghini
GT racing star Nicki Thiim will return to the DTM next year after signing a contract with Lamborghini’s top squad SSR Performance.
Thiim will form an all-star team at SSR, partnering factory Lamborghini driver and this year’s championship runner-up Mirko Bortolotti.
The Danish driver has received the blessing from his employer Aston Martin to drive a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO in the 2024 DTM season following valiant efforts to get the British manufacturer on the grid for the first time in the series’ GT3 era.
Both the Allied and Comtoyou teams were understood to be working on securing an entry next year, but all plans to field the updated Evo version of Vantage have so far failed to come to fruition.
This is likely to have prompted Thiim and his manager Dennis Rostek to change their strategy, with Lamborghini and SSR Performance offering a great opportunity to succeed after they challenged for the title in 2023 with Bortolotti.
“That’s a nice Christmas surprise for DTM fans! With Bortolotti and Thiim we can be at the forefront of the DTM,” said team boss Stefan Schlund.
“I am very happy about this strong driver combination! We want to fight for the title in the new season and win the team championship,”
“There were good discussions with both drivers at the SSR Performance company location in the Freimann district of Munich.
“The chemistry is right. We have already worked well together with Mirko this year and have been successful together. Nicki brings a lot of individuality and we believe that he will enrich our team with his skills and experience.”
Photo by: SSR Performance
SSR Performance Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
Thiim has long harboured ambitions of racing in the DTM and emulating his father Kurt, who won the 1986 title in a Rover Vitesse.
He appeared to have realised his dream in 2022 when he joined another Lamborghini team T3 Motorsport, but parted ways with the squad just two rounds into the season after a lack of results. T3 Motorsport subsequently withdrew from the championship.
Unlike T3 Motorsport, SSR Performance is a well-funded operation that is backed by Lamborghini, after the outfit joined the Italian manufacturer’s roster in 2023 following a long stint with Porsche.
The German outfit has retained Bortolotti after he mounted an impressive title assault against Manthey EMA Porsche driver Thomas Preining, losing out on the final day of the championship at Hockenheim.
Fellow factory driver Franck Perera, who started the season with a victory at Oschersleben, has been dropped by SSR to make way for Thiim.
Thiim’s DTM campaign comes ahead of Aston Martin’s highly-anticipated LMH programme with the Valkyrie in the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2025.
Thiim could return to DTM this year in an Aston Martin
Thiim could return to DTM this year in an Aston Martin Thiim could return to DTM this year in an Aston Martin
Why a works Aston Martin driver will race a Lamborghini in DTM
Why a works Aston Martin driver will race a Lamborghini in DTM Why a works Aston Martin driver will race a Lamborghini in DTM
Aston driver Thiim enters DTM with T3 Lamborghini team
Aston driver Thiim enters DTM with T3 Lamborghini team Aston driver Thiim enters DTM with T3 Lamborghini team
Mystery continues on Bortolotti's DTM Nurburgring 'technical problem'
Mystery continues on Bortolotti's DTM Nurburgring 'technical problem' Mystery continues on Bortolotti's DTM Nurburgring 'technical problem'
Porsche tops final day of Portimao DTM testing
Porsche tops final day of Portimao DTM testing Porsche tops final day of Portimao DTM testing
Vanthoor: Porsche treating DTM like any other customer programme
Vanthoor: Porsche treating DTM like any other customer programme Vanthoor: Porsche treating DTM like any other customer programme
Latest news
Hectic 2023 F1 season delayed Ferrari driver contract talks
Hectic 2023 F1 season delayed Ferrari driver contract talks Hectic 2023 F1 season delayed Ferrari driver contract talks
Alfredo to run Daytona 500 with Beard Motorsports
Alfredo to run Daytona 500 with Beard Motorsports Alfredo to run Daytona 500 with Beard Motorsports
The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1
The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1 The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1
Magnussen not a “holy cow” who doesn't share Haas F1 struggles
Magnussen not a “holy cow” who doesn't share Haas F1 struggles Magnussen not a “holy cow” who doesn't share Haas F1 struggles
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.