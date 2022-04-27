Audi leads Porsche on Day 1 of Portimao DTM night test

With the DTM completing set-up work for TV production during the day, the on-track running didn’t begin until 5pm in the evening and continued well into the dark - with the chequered flag waved at 10pm.

It was reigning ADAC GT Masters champion Feller who made the most of the conditions, lapping the Portuguese circuit in 1m41.573s to maintain Audi’s unbeaten run in pre-season testing so far.

Preining put Porsche in second ahead of the Stuttgart-based manufacturer’s full-time debut in the DTM, finishing less than a tenth off the pace of Feller with a time of 1m41.658s.

Attempto Audi’s Mariuz Zug once again featured near the front of the pack after setting the overall quickest time in Hockenheim earlier this month, finishing third behind Feller and Preining with a 1m41.757s flyer.

Team Rosberg’s Nico Muller made it three Audis in the top four as he looks to bounce back from a difficult 2021 season, ending the day just over three tenths off the pace with the latest version of the R8 LMS GT3.

The BMW contingent was led by factory driver Sheldon van der Linde, the South African setting the fifth-quickest time in the new M4 GT3 ahead of Schubert teammate Philipp Eng.

The German manufacturers monopolised the top six spots on Day 1 of testing, with Lamborghini securing the honour for best-of-the-rest thanks to Nicki Thiim’s effort of 1m41.940s aboard the T3 Huracan GT3.

Mirko Bortolotti finished just two spots behind in a Lamborghini entered by the Grasser Racing Team, with two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann sandwiched between the two in eighth in his Walkenhorst BMW.

The top 10 was completed by three-time DTM title winner Rene Rast, who posted a solid time of 1m41.994s on his return to the series with Abt Audi.

Thomas Preining, KÜS Team Bernhard Porsche 911 GT3-R Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Mercedes had a fairly low-key session despite being present with eight factory-supported cars, with HRT’s new signing Luca Stolz the brand’s best representative in 16th with a time that was six tenths slower than Feller’s benchmark.

Reigning champion Maximilian Gotz was only 22nd in his Winward Mercedes, albeit only nine tenths slower than Feller as the majority of the field was separated by less than a second in an ultra-competitive session.

The two Red Bull-backed Ferraris also had a relatively average test at Portimao, with Felipe Fraga ending up 17th quickest and six tenths off the pace, and Nick Cassidy languishing in 23rd place in the sister AlphaTauri-liveried car.

Cassidy, who was still only 0.940s slower than the pacesetter, will hand over the car to WRC legend Sebastien Loeb on Wednesday ahead of the Frenchman’s DTM debut later this weekend at Portimao.

Elsewhere, Ben Green got to complete a maiden DTM test as a reward for winning the GT4-based DTM Trophy series last year. The British driver ended up 28th quickest in an HRT-entered Mercedes, beating the GRT Lamborghini of Formula 2 convert Alessio Deledda.

Of the 29 full-time cars entered for the full season, only the Winward Mercedes of Lucas Auer was absent from the day’s running.

Portimao DTM test - Day 1 results:

Pos Driver Team Time Laps Gap 1 Ricardo FELLER ABT Sportsline 1:41.573 70 - 2 Thomas PREINING KÜS Team Bernhard 1:41.658 66 +0.085 3 Marius ZUG Attempto Racing 1:41.757 68 +0.184 4 Nico MÜLLER Team Rosberg 1:41.882 37 +0.309 5 Sheldon VAN DER LINDE Schubert Motorsport 1:41.919 53 +0.346 6 Philipp ENG Schubert Motorsport 1:41.933 61 +0.360 7 Nicki THIIM T3 Motorsport 1:41.940 54 +0.367 8 Marco WITTMANN Walkenhorst Motorsport 1:41.947 59 +0.374 9 Mirko BORTOLOTTI GRT 1:41.976 56 +0.403 10 René RAST Team ABT 1:41.994 58 +0.421 11 Esteban MUTH Walkenhorst Motorsport 1:42.020 78 +0.447 12 Clemens SCHMID GRT grasser-racing.com 1:42.045 66 +0.472 13 Kelvin VAN DER LINDE ABT Sportsline 1:42.045 62 +0.472 14 Laurens VANTHOOR SSR Performance 1:42.054 61 +0.481 15 Dennis OLSEN SSR Performance 1:42.068 57 +0.495 16 Luca STOLZ Mercedes-AMG Team HRT 1:42.167 44 +0.594 17 Felipe FRAGA Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse 1:42.172 71 +0.599 18 Dev GORE Team Rosberg 1:42.280 58 +0.707 19 Arjun MAINI Mercedes-AMG Team HRT 1:42.338 42 +0.765 20 Rolf INEICHEN GRT 1:42.433 54 +0.860 21 Maro ENGEL Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM 1:42.456 75 +0.883 22 Maximilian GÖTZ Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD 1:42.466 47 +0.893 23 Nick CASSIDY Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse 1:42.513 73 +0.940 24 Mikael GRENIER Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM 1:42.535 57 +0.962 25 Maximilian BUHK Mercedes-AMG Team Mücke 1:42.824 35 +1.251 26 David SCHUMACHER Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD 1:43.320 50 +1.747 27 Esmee HAWKEY T3 Motorsport 1:43.751 39 +2.178 28 Ben GREEN Mercedes-AMG Team HRT 1:43.789 35 +2.216 29 Alessio DELEDDA GRT grasser-racing.com 1:43.957 55 +2.384 30 Lucas AUER Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD