Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Audi reveals liveries for DTM title defence in 2020

shares
comments
Audi reveals liveries for DTM title defence in 2020
By:
Mar 16, 2020, 11:56 AM

Audi has showcased the race liveries of the six RS5 cars it will enter as a factory in the 2020 DTM season.

The Insogladt-based manufacturer dominated the first year of the DTM’s Class One era in 2019, comfortably overhauling fellow German rival BMW and newcomer R-Motorsport Aston Martin to take the trio of titles.

It has retained its existing roster of drivers for the third year running, although customer squad WRT will have three new drivers in Fabio Sherer, Ed Jones and Ferdinand Habsburg as part of an expanded nine-car line-up.

Reigning champion Rene Rast will continue to race in a red-and-white RS5, but with the red colour more prominently visible from the front as part of a new sponsorship deal with German furnishing company porta Mobel.

Mike Rockenfeller will ditch a largely black-and-white colour scheme for a striking blue-and-yellow livery on his RS5, while Jamie Green's car will carry black and grey colours.

Loic Duval’s RS5 will feature a tweaked version of the red-and-grey livery he raced last year, while Nico Muller and Robin Frjins have both retained their car liveries from last year.

Audi’s six factory DTM cars were due to hit the track for the first time at Hockenheim on Monday for the first official pre-season test, but the event had to be cancelled at the last minute because of the increasing spread of coronavirus in Europe in recent weeks.

The new season is slated to start at Zolder on April 25-26, although it could be postponed if the COVID-19 situation doesn’t improve in the next month.

 

Slider
List

Rene Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM

Rene Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM
1/11

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Jamie Green, Audi Sport Team Rosberg, Audi RS 5 DTM

Jamie Green, Audi Sport Team Rosberg, Audi RS 5 DTM
2/11

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Loic Duval, Audi Sport Team Phoenix Audi RS5 DTM

Loic Duval, Audi Sport Team Phoenix Audi RS5 DTM
3/11

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi Sport liveries for 2020 DTM season

Audi Sport liveries for 2020 DTM season
4/11

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Rene Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM

Rene Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM
5/11

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Rene Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM

Rene Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM
6/11

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Rene Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM

Rene Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM
7/11

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Robin Frijns, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline

Robin Frijns, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline
8/11

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Mike Rockenfeller, Audi Sport Abt Sportsline Audi RS5 DTM

Mike Rockenfeller, Audi Sport Abt Sportsline Audi RS5 DTM
9/11

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Nico Müller, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline, Audi RS 5 DTM

Nico Müller, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline, Audi RS 5 DTM
10/11

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Rene Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM

Rene Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM
11/11

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Next article
DTM cancels pre-season test due to coronavirus

Previous article

DTM cancels pre-season test due to coronavirus
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Rachit Thukral

DTM Next session

Zolder

Zolder

24 Apr - 26 Apr

Trending

1
Supercars

Government measures create Supercars uncertainty

2
Formula 1

McLaren issues update on coronavirus-affected staff

1h
3
Formula 1

COTA boss adamant closure won’t impact US GP

4
DTM

Audi reveals liveries for DTM title defence in 2020

12m
5
General

Council approves new Wanneroo circuit plans

Latest videos

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez 02:37
DTM

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights 02:35
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights 03:34
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

Latest news

Audi reveals liveries for DTM title defence in 2020
DTM

Audi reveals liveries for DTM title defence in 2020

DTM cancels pre-season test due to coronavirus
DTM

DTM cancels pre-season test due to coronavirus

Audi adds ninth DTM car for Habsburg
DTM

Audi adds ninth DTM car for Habsburg

Troubled DTM "didn't really evolve", says Mortara
DTM

Troubled DTM "didn't really evolve", says Mortara

Audi rejects Berger’s comments on Formula E
FE

Audi rejects Berger’s comments on Formula E

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.