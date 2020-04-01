Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

BMW "honoured" by Wickens' interest in testing DTM car

shares
comments
BMW "honoured" by Wickens' interest in testing DTM car
By:
Co-author: Sven Haidinger
Apr 1, 2020, 1:28 PM

BMW motorsport director Jens Marquardt is “honoured” that IndyCar driver Robert Wickens wants to drive one of the marque’s DTM cars, although organising a test is not currently possible.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Wickens expressed his desire to drive Alex Zanardi’s BMW DTM car from the 2018 Misano round in order to experience driving with hand controls. 

Wickens sustained heavy injuries in the IndyCar race at Pocono in 2019, losing mobility in his legs, and is currently still in the process of regaining the ability to walk unaided. 

Wishing to continue racing, the Canadian driver is exploring the option of racing with throttle and braking levers attached to the steering wheel, and feels that he needs to drive with an existing setup to get a baseline for his own needs. 

Zanardi, who lost both legs in a CART crash at the Lausitzring in 2001, has raced with hand controls since, and piloted his specially-adapted BMW DTM car in Misano to fifth place in race two. 

Marquardt said that, although organising a test was currently not on the agenda amid the current coronavirus pandemic, he did not close the door on having Wickens trial a car in the future. 

"First of all, we are very honoured that Robert Wickens would like to drive one of our cars,” Marquardt said. 

We know Robert well, on the one hand from earlier Formula BMW times and on the other hand from the years when he was part of the DTM.  

But at the moment, for obvious reasons, motorsport is not possible, other topics are more important at the moment. In this respect, this is currently not on our agenda in this form.  

The BMW Motorsport family is keeping all fingers crossed for Robert's recovery!" 

Wickens has also been exploring hand control options during the current hiatus in racing, and was set to take part in the IndyCar Esports race last week with a customised wheel. 

Although the wheel was ready, having been modified by ex-CART racer Max Papis especially for Wickens, it did not arrive in time for the race. 

The race, held on a virtual Watkins Glen circuit, was won by Indy 500 regular Sage Karam – who beat Chip Ganassi Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist. 

Alex Zanardi, BMW M4 DTM

Alex Zanardi, BMW M4 DTM

Photo by: BMW AG

Related video

Next article
Button was interested in DTM move, says Berger

Previous article

Button was interested in DTM move, says Berger
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

DTM Next session

Norisring

Norisring

10 Jul - 12 Jul

Trending

1
Supercars

Wild Supercars wagon finds new home

2
MotoGP

Iannone handed 18-month ban for doping

2h
3
General

Motorsport Australia reduces staff hours, pay

4
Formula 1

Williams slump not because it doesn't have 'Pink Mercedes'

2h

Latest videos

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez 02:37
DTM

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights 02:35
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights 03:34
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

Latest news

BMW "honoured" by Wickens' interest in testing DTM car
DTM

BMW "honoured" by Wickens' interest in testing DTM car

Button was interested in DTM move, says Berger
DTM

Button was interested in DTM move, says Berger

DTM pushes season start until July due to coronavirus
DTM

DTM pushes season start until July due to coronavirus

Audi reveals liveries for DTM title defence in 2020
DTM

Audi reveals liveries for DTM title defence in 2020

DTM cancels pre-season test due to coronavirus
DTM

DTM cancels pre-season test due to coronavirus

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.