Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / “Life goal” achieved for “proud” Fraga after first DTM win Next / DTM drivers have more start clarity after Norisring incidents – van der Linde
DTM / Norisring News

Bortolotti: Number of crashes in Norisring DTM race one "abnormal"

Mirko Bortolotti believes the crash-blighted opening DTM race at the Norisring on Saturday was "abnormal" and that Sunday's race was not better behaved due to convening an additional drivers' briefing.

James Newbold
By:
Bortolotti: Number of crashes in Norisring DTM race one "abnormal"

Only 11 cars made it to the finish of Saturday's race, which was interrupted by multiple incidents and prompted widespread calls on Saturday for a crackdown on driving standards and greater "respect" to be shown.

Two of the damaged cars, those of Franck Perera and Esteban Muth, could not be repaired in time for the second race and had to be withdrawn from the meeting.

Drivers were informed by race director Christian Vormann on Sunday morning that their conduct had been "unacceptable" and were ordered to stay in their rows at the two-by-two race start.

Several cars were eliminated in a first corner pileup on Saturday, with Winward Mercedes boss Christian Hohenadel specifically citing the drivers fanning out at the race start as a factor in the incident.

Sunday's race ran without interruption throughout, with poleman Felipe Fraga's Red Bull Ferrari leading from start to finish ahead of Grasser Lamborghini driver Bortolotti.

But both Bortolotti and Fraga remarked that the drivers' briefing had not been a factor in the race running cleanly.

"I think honestly we have probably the strongest GT3 field with the highest quality of drivers out there, and what we’ve seen yesterday was something not normal," said the Italian, who took the points lead away from Sheldon van der Linde.

"I didn’t expect to see anything similar today, and the drivers’ briefing in my opinion didn’t do any difference.

"What we’ve seen was something abnormal.

"The guys know how to race. What we’ve seen yesterday [Saturday] was just shit."

Alessio Deledda, Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT3

Alessio Deledda, Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Fraga agreed, stating: "I don’t know what to say honestly.

"I think it’s not about the briefing, I just think the drivers wake up today and stop crashing like crazy, I think that was it."

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast, who finished third, revealed that Vormann told the drivers "we cannot race like that, it’s unacceptable, which we all agreed" on.

Asked by Motorsport.com whether the drivers had consciously done anything differently in the race, Rast said "the only difference was the start for us today".

"We had some margins to leave the grid formation before today, so we could go a little bit left, a little bit right to see the light," he explained.

"But today the race director said there is no margin, we cannot leave the column, so we have to stay behind the car in front.

"I don’t know if they did, but I had this in my mind. I told myself, ‘don’t move before somebody else moves’, so I tried to follow it."

Fraga added that he had approached the drivers starting directly behind him on the run to Turn 1, Marco Wittmann and Maximilian Gotz, before the start to avoid a repeat of his race one retirement when he "got a missile from behind" from Muth.

"I said, ‘Let’s please do the Turn 1, then you guys can come like crazy, but let’s do the first corner because I really need to finish the race’," said Fraga.

"Luckily it was calmed down and we could do Turn 1."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

“Life goal” achieved for “proud” Fraga after first DTM win
Previous article

“Life goal” achieved for “proud” Fraga after first DTM win
Next article

DTM drivers have more start clarity after Norisring incidents – van der Linde

DTM drivers have more start clarity after Norisring incidents – van der Linde
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
2022 WEC 6 Hours of Monza – How to watch, session timings and more Monza
WEC

2022 WEC 6 Hours of Monza – How to watch, session timings and more

Bortolotti: Everybody still a rival in 2022 DTM title race
DTM

Bortolotti: Everybody still a rival in 2022 DTM title race

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

Bortolotti: Everybody still a rival in 2022 DTM title race
DTM DTM

Bortolotti: Everybody still a rival in 2022 DTM title race

DTM drivers have more start clarity after Norisring incidents – van der Linde
DTM DTM

DTM drivers have more start clarity after Norisring incidents – van der Linde

Bortolotti: Number of crashes in Norisring DTM race one "abnormal"
DTM DTM

Bortolotti: Number of crashes in Norisring DTM race one "abnormal"

“Life goal” achieved for “proud” Fraga after first DTM win
DTM DTM

“Life goal” achieved for “proud” Fraga after first DTM win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.