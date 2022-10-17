Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Wittmann knew he was "not out of the game" amid DTM struggles
DTM News

Bortolotti "proud" of how Lamborghini fought German DTM giants

Mirko Bortolotti says he and the factory-supported Grasser Lamborghini team can be “proud” of what they achieved in their first season in the DTM despite coming short of winning the title.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Bortolotti "proud" of how Lamborghini fought German DTM giants

After scoring a podium finish in a wildcard outing last year with T3 Motorsport, Bortolotti joined the DTM for the full 2022 season with the Grasser Racing team, which withdrew from all other championships to focus entirely on the German series.

Leading a four-car line-up that also included Rolf Ineichen, Alessio Deledda and Clemens Schmid, Bortolotti scored five podiums and one pole position over the course of the season, replicating the kind of pace he had shown in other GT3 championships over the years.

The Italian was also in the thick of the championship battle until the final weekend of the season, eventually ending up fourth in the standings champion Sheldon van der Linde (BMW), Lucas Auer (Mercedes) and Rene Rast (Audi).

While admitting that he lost crucial points due to a variety of reasons, including some unforced errors, Bortolotti said he is extremely satisfied with how he and Grasser performed in 2022 with works support from Lamborghini.

“I'm really proud of the work we have done,” the 32-year-old told Motorsport.com. “We don't have to forget we are a small brand fighting with the big ones, German ones especially. This is something that sometimes is forgotten. I think it is definitely something we have to take as a positive point.

“We all had some ups and downs, everyone in the field. And it was pretty much clear to me that it would be that way with the quality of the field and how many potential contenders there were in the championship. 

“Generally, a really positive season. For sure there is always something you can improve I think, especially the last two rounds. 

“At Red Bull Ring if we did a really good pitstop we would have been fighting for the win for sure. On Saturday [at Hockenheim] the same with the strategy that didn't go our way. So a little bit of bad luck. 

“It’s part of the game and there's not much else that we can say. The team has done a great job, Lamborghini as well and I'm really happy with myself as well and that's it. 

“At the end of the day, we are P4. We could have been fighting for a bit more, especially on Sunday. I was en route to a pole lap but there was a red flag.”

Podium: Mirko Bortolotti, Grasser Racing Team

Podium: Mirko Bortolotti, Grasser Racing Team

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Bortolotti was super-consistent in the first four rounds of the season, establishing a nine-point lead in the standings over eventual champion van der Linde after the Norisring event in July.

However, his championship challenge was derailed by a series of poor results when the season resumed after the summer break, including a collision with Red Bull’s Felipe Fraga while chasing him for victory at the Nurburgring.

A red flag while he was on a rapid lap in Hockenheim qualifying was the final nail in the coffin, ending his hopes of making Lamborghini the first non-German manufacturer to win a title in DTM since 1993.

But Bortolotti feels it wouldn’t be fair to compare his recent results to what he achieved earlier in the year, and insists there was no drop in the team’s performance in the second half of the year despite what the scorecard might suggest.

Asked if he was disappointed with the outcome of the championship given how strong he was in the first half of the campaign, the factory Lamborghini driver said: “No, we kept performing exactly the same way, even better than the first half - but we just didn't collect it the second half, that's the difference. It's not about the performance. 

“The Nurburgring was a bad weekend, we don’t have to talk about it. Spa was a really bad weekend as well for other reasons.

“The way we went into the second half, we don’t have to forget how we ended up there. So there were performances in the first half of the season that were outstanding and is also why we were in the position [to fight for the title].

“So it is easy to see only the downside, but at the end of the day I always say you can only judge the full season and not only half a season.”

An overall champion in the Blancpain GT series and a two-time class winner in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Bortolotti said he enjoyed his first season in the DTM but it is up to Lamborghini to decide whether he would return to the championship for another assault at the title in 2023.

His development duties for the 2024 Lamborghini LMDh project will have no impact on his racing programme next year, with the Italian again expected to compete a full season of racing across a wide variety of championships and enduros.

“For sure, we all know about the importance of the championship,” he said. “It has been great to be here, great to be here with Lamborghini and represent our brand in this championship. 

“There are things that I enjoyed and there are other things that I enjoyed a bit less but overall I would say definitely it's been really positive to be here and I enjoy it. 

“It's not my decision [to continue in DTM or not]. I drive whatever Lamborghini wants me to drive. I think there are many really nice championships, I really like them all. 

“At the end it's up to them what the most strategic would be for the brand they will put me in.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Wittmann knew he was "not out of the game" amid DTM struggles
Previous article

Wittmann knew he was "not out of the game" amid DTM struggles
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Wittmann knew he was "not out of the game" amid DTM struggles Hockenheimring
DTM

Wittmann knew he was "not out of the game" amid DTM struggles

Peugeot's Duval not surprised by Porsche Bahrain decision Bahrain
WEC

Peugeot's Duval not surprised by Porsche Bahrain decision

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Mirko Bortolotti More from
Mirko Bortolotti
Grasser regrets “weekend to forget” in Bortolotti’s DTM title challenge Nurburgring
DTM

Grasser regrets “weekend to forget” in Bortolotti’s DTM title challenge

Bortolotti: Everybody still a rival in 2022 DTM title race
DTM

Bortolotti: Everybody still a rival in 2022 DTM title race

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31 Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

Grasser Racing More from
Grasser Racing
Lamborghini driver Perera joins GRT for Norisring DTM Norisring
DTM

Lamborghini driver Perera joins GRT for Norisring DTM

How to overcome mental burnout after your F1 dream has died
GT

How to overcome mental burnout after your F1 dream has died

Calderon "shocked" by first taste of sportscars Daytona 24
IMSA

Calderon "shocked" by first taste of sportscars

Latest news

Triple Eight expands GT programme
GT World Challenge Australia GT World Challenge Australia

Triple Eight expands GT programme

Triple Eight Race Engineering will field two Mercedes for the next two rounds of the GT World Challenge Australia season.

Adderton outlines 2023 Supercars entry plan
Supercars Supercars

Adderton outlines 2023 Supercars entry plan

Peter Adderton is making a genuine play to have a full-time Boost Mobile entry, driven by Richie Stanaway and run by Greg Murphy, on the Supercars grid next season.

Yamashita fears 'tough next season or two' against Nissan
Super GT Super GT

Yamashita fears 'tough next season or two' against Nissan

Toyota SUPER GT driver Kenta Yamashita admits he is concerned that the manufacturer could be in for a "difficult next season or two" against a resurgent Nissan unless the GR Supra can be significantly improved.

COTA renames final corner after Mario Andretti ahead of US GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

COTA renames final corner after Mario Andretti ahead of US GP

The Circuit of The Americas has renamed its final corner in honour of American racing icon Mario Andretti ahead of this weekend’s Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.