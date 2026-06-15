Brno, Spa, Italy, Hungary? How DTM wants to expand its calendar for 2027

DTM is eyeing a ninth race weekend: After the calendar has consistently consisted of eight weekends and 16 rounds since switching to GT3 regulations in 2021, promoter ADAC wants to expand the series to over ten weekends in the medium term. "Without giving too much away, you should pencil in one extra weekend for next year," announces ADAC Motorsport Director Thomas Voss.

"We would like to expand, and we would also like to further internationalize," he clarifies. "If there is a ninth race, it will likely take place abroad." However, not at any price, because in the past, DTM's attempts far from home have failed too often.

"Expanding only makes sense if you create certain constellations that encourage spectators to come to the race track. That is the be-all and end-all for me," he says. "Nothing is worse than television images with empty grandstands."

"We have two Italian manufacturers and Italian drivers"

In the search for new markets, the DTM promoter ADAC also wants to involve partners and manufacturers. "We have two Italian manufacturers, we have Italian drivers. But we also have two English brands, but no Portuguese brand," Voss gives a few hints as to where the journey could lead.

And where it likely will not go, because the street race in Vila Real in Portugal is apparently off the table again after the TCR comeback last year. According to information from Motorsport-Total.com, the ADAC is currently evaluating whether and - if so - where a ninth weekend could be held in 2027.

This also depends on the teams, who have so far shown resistance due to costs. And on the offer from the race tracks, as some track operators have approached DTM directly to find a way onto the calendar. "There are inquiries and requests directed at us," Voss confirms.

Will DTM return to Brno in 2027 after the renovation?

But which race tracks are possible candidates? Word is that the ADAC has created a requirement profile of which criteria must be met. The track should be in Europe and, above all, be able to attract spectators. And there is great interest in holding races outside the German speaking countries Germany, Austria and Switzerland to open up new markets.

A hot candidate is the track in Brno in the Czech Republic. The circuit, renovated for the MotoGP comeback, which includes a new surface and a modernized paddock, is located around 200 kilometers from the German border. However, the Austrian capital Vienna is only 130 kilometers away. And the track even has DTM tradition, as the series visited Brno five times between 1988 and 2005.

Hungary would also be a potential new market: The also modernized Hungaroring, where Formula 1 has been a staple for many years and DTM also visited five times from 1988 to 2018, would be the logical choice. As an alternative, there would also be the new Balaton MotoGP circuit, which is, however, not without controversy due to the run-off zones offering little space.

Assen: Big crowd in 2021 thanks to Endemol gift campaign?

In the Benelux region, DTM already has a race on the calendar with Zandvoort. It is therefore questionable whether a second event is needed. Spa in Belgium is highly rated, especially by the drivers, but the track rental is expensive - and DTM did not really attract spectators during previous attempts. DTM last raced in Zolder in 2021, but the track is outdated.

Assen in the Netherlands was always considered a top candidate, because in 2021, under the leadership of Gerhard Berger, DTM attracted 40,000 spectators to the MotoGP circuit despite the COVID crisis, setting the spectator season record. This was also due to the fact that promoter Lee van Dam was at risk himself due to the contract terms and had to make money through ticket sales.

However, the fact that so many spectators came in 2021 is also said to be because the entire Endemol TV Group was allegedly invited to the DTM weekend in Assen for free - and numerous employees took advantage of this, resulting in several 1,000 additional spectators.

Italy attractive, but a difficult territory

Italy was explicitly mentioned by Voss and is an attractive market, but DTM already struggled there during the Class 1 era. Whether racing in Misano, Mugello, Monza, Imola, or Vallelunga - spectator interest was always lacking. And that is unlikely to change as long as there is no Valentino Rossi on the grid.

Will the DTM return to Monza after 2021? Track rental is expensive Photo: DTM

Apart from that, Italy - like Great Britain, by the way - has its own national GT championship, which does not exactly simplify the starting position. Nevertheless, one hears of talks with Italian race tracks. Great Britain would also be an option for a comeback with Brands Hatch and Silverstone, but Brexit has certainly not made the matter any easier.

Last year, with Jack Aitken, there would have been a driver fighting for the title, but currently, there is no British driver in the field. The same problem exists in Turkey: According to information from Motorsport-Total.com, there was a desire to return to Istanbul Park after the title of Ayhancan Guven, as a DTM boom broke out in his home country around the season finale.

Guven prevents possible Turkey comeback

But with the departure of the Manthey pilot, the topic is now back off the table. France is considered an attractive market; moreover, the "Grande Nation" has no national GT championship, which would hold potential. However, there are hardly any attractive tracks: Magny-Cours is in the middle of nowhere, Dijon is showing its age. In the end, only Le Mans and Le Castellet remain as options.

Spain, similar to Portugal, is already very far from the DTM core area - and was always difficult ground for the series. "There are many candidates," Voss does not want to commit to just a few. Currently, they are reviewing the offers - "and then, God willing, we will have a race calendar for 2027 by August at the latest, as in previous years," Voss announces.