DTM

"Parked the truck in the paddock aged eight": Cairoli shares Kimi Antonelli anecdotes

DTM driver Matteo Cairoli got to know Kimi Antonelli when he was seven: How the Formula 1 record-holder became the idol of his compatriot ten years his senior

Sven Haidinger

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 4:39 PM

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Photo by: Porsche

The rise of Matteo Cairoli, who as a DTM rookie took three DTM wins this year and finished fifth overall, is inseparably linked with the family of Formula 1 world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli: because at the age of 17, the Italian claimed his very first title in 2014 with Marco Antonelli's team in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia - and got to know his seven-year-old son.

"I saw him grow up. I was racing for his father in 2014, and already back then I could see that he had something special," Cairoli tells Motorsport-Total.com. "He basically parked the truck in the paddock - and he was eight years old. He was not even able to look outside. If you ask me today who my idol is, then it's Andrea."

An unusual statement, because Cairoli is ten years older than the Formula 1 sensation, who last weekend, at the age of 20, crowned himself the youngest world champion of all time. But the precocious son, who was just starting out in karting, fascinated Cairoli, a late starter in motorsport, almost 13 years ago.

How Antonelli drove a 600-hp Lamborghini as a child

"I remember that once we did a test. He was still a very little guy, on board of a Lamborghini Super Trofeo. Andrea was on top of his father - and he was just steering, because he was not able to reach the pedals yet," Cairoli offers as another anecdote.

"Andrea", as he calls Kimi Antonelli, was, according to his recollection, "eight or nine" years old at the time - and was steering a Lamborghini from the Super Trofeo one-make cup with more than 600 hp. "Super, super cute," Cairoli says with a smile. "I will remember these things forever."

Success story: Cairoli with team owner Marco Antonelli and young Kimi

Foto: Porsche

What does he value most about Antonelli, though? "That the Andrea I met in 2014 is the same Andrea I know today," Cairoli notes. "Of course he grew, had much more success - he's a legend now. But his character is still the same."

"It happens quite automatically that you become more arrogant"

That is extremely unusual, particularly because of the enormous level of fame at a young age. "You're a teenager, you are getting extremely famous, you are driving for the best team in Formula One, everybody knows you. It happens quite automatically that you become a bit more arrogant or change in some other way."

But Antonelli, with whom he is still in contact, is still "the same as 12 years ago", Cairoli says. "It's amazing." When he raced in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia for Antonelli Motorsport at the time, the current Formula 1 world champion was also always there in the garage.

"I think at that time I was probably his reference. We were really close," he recalls of the year in which he took six wins and also gave the team the title in the teams' standings. At Cairoli's victory in Le Castellet, the then karting youngster with the big future was even allowed onto the podium with him.

Cairoli recalls condition set by Antonelli's mother

Cairoli is convinced that Antonelli's family has played a major part in his positive development as a person: "They really did a lot, but they also really tried to keep him cool."

The Italian gives an example: "I remember very well when the mother said: If you don't finish school, you won't go karting or do any Formula series. There was a plan for what he had to do, and he did it."

How would he describe Antonelli's character? "Genuine," Cairoli answers. "And with no filter, but in a very positive way. He's honest and a cool guy. Really, there is no minus point about him."

That authenticity of his young idol is also important to him in himself. "I will never change," Cairoli says. "I think the Matteo from 20 years ago is still the same today. For me it is like it is for Andrea: I don't want to change my character and I also don't want to put on a mask."

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