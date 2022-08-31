Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why Rast left Audi to join BMW, and where his career could go next Next / Abt would "trust" Tomczyk to be Berger successor as DTM boss
DTM / Nurburgring News

Mercedes squad HRT relieved by first DTM win achieved on merit

Haupt Racing Team boss Ulrich Fritz says Luca Stolz’s maiden DTM victory at the Nurburgring was particularly special as it was “our first really own-achieved” win in the series.

James Newbold
By:
Mercedes squad HRT relieved by first DTM win achieved on merit

HRT scooped the 2021 DTM title with Maximilian Gotz, claiming wins at Lausitzring and a brace in the controversial Norisring season finale, although each of these required elements of fortune.

Kelvin van der Linde suffered an electrical glitch while leading at Lausitzring to hand glory to Gotz, who then profited from compliant driving by Mercedes stablemates Philip Ellis and Lucas Auer at the Norisring to scoop the title away from van der Linde and Liam Lawson.

When Gotz then joined Winward Racing for his title defence, HRT turned to its GT World Challenge team regular Stolz to partner Arjun Maini in the DTM and he took second places at Portimao and Lausitzring.

But it finally came good at the Nurburgring, where he led home Dennis Olsen to win race two by 4.5 seconds.

After being turned around by Gotz on the first lap of the opening race, finishing 17th, Stolz qualified seventh for race two and had moved past Gotz, Kelvin van der Linde (Abt Audi) and Olsen’s SSR Porsche to fourth before the safety car arrived at the start of the pit window.

With second-placed Philipp Eng unable to follow his race-leading Schubert BMW teammate Sheldon van der Linde in, due to the DTM’s rules prohibiting double-stacked stops under safety cars, Stolz cycled to the net lead after a quick turnaround from HRT got him out ahead of van der Linde and Thomas Preining (Bernhard Porsche).

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Fritz said he was “very relieved” at the result, its first win of the year and only the second for a Mercedes since Winward driver Auer won the Portimao season-opener.

“[In] the pitstop we were faultless, we were the strongest pitstop in exactly the moment we needed it, but also afterwards he was able to build a gap, he was I think by far the fastest car on the grid and in the end could control the race,”said Fritz.

“It was a very deserved win for Luca, but also for the whole team because we have worked really hard in the last month. That’s why I’m very relieved.

“To be honest, it’s our first really own-achieved DTM victory, we have to say. If you look back last year, we won in Lausitz but we won because I think Kelvin had an issue. And Norisring, we all know the story.

“It’s a great feeling today, because we had to wait such a long time.

“We really got it as a team together. The driver was doing a great job, the engineers were doing a great job with the strategy but also the performance of the car was outstanding today.

“And then a pitstop that just really nailed it in exactly the moment you needed, that shows the character of the team and I’m incredibly proud of them.

“We knew we could do it. You don’t fight for a DTM championship if you have not deserved it.”

Luca Stolz, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT Mercedes-AMG GT3

Luca Stolz, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT Mercedes-AMG GT3

Photo by: DTM

Stolz said “the car was just flying” after the restart, as he set fastest lap in clear air.

“I had a really bad day yesterday, and so it’s really good to come back like this,” he said.

Olsen told Motorsport.com that he couldn’t hope to match the 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour winner, but the result made up for being eliminated from race one in contact with Rene Rast – which left him “both angry and sad” that he was unable to capitalise on his car’s renowned pace in slippery conditions.

“Luca was incredible quick today, I had no chance,” he said after matching his best result of the year at the Norisring.

“The tyres were dead in the end but happy for second.”

Qualifying damage

Fritz also revealed that Stolz had suffered contact in qualifying with Nico Muller’s Abt Audi that “really hampered performance”.

“We were a bit unlucky in qualifying because Luca got hit by Nico Muller in the outlap, so the tow was gone and already the rim was bent,” he said.

“It’s a bit difficult because in front of the chicane a lot of cars slow down and try to get a big, big gap.

“Luca could behind them and I think Nico just thought he could overtake everybody which obviously is nonsense.”

Asked if the victory could prove a confidence-booster for Stolz ahead of Spa, where he finished second in the 24 Hours earlier this year, Fritz said: “I hope so, but I do not only hope it elevates Luca.

“We have really pushed every one hundredth of a second and left no stone unturned, but we were not lucky this year for various reasons.

“Sometimes you need such a relieving moment, such a win, to really push further and to really unleash the potential that is in the team. And I hope this was the moment for that.”

shares
comments

Related video

Why Rast left Audi to join BMW, and where his career could go next
Previous article

Why Rast left Audi to join BMW, and where his career could go next
Next article

Abt would "trust" Tomczyk to be Berger successor as DTM boss

Abt would "trust" Tomczyk to be Berger successor as DTM boss
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
Abt would "trust" Tomczyk to be Berger successor as DTM boss
DTM

Abt would "trust" Tomczyk to be Berger successor as DTM boss

DTM safety car rules “need some rethinking” – Eng Nurburgring
DTM

DTM safety car rules “need some rethinking” – Eng

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

Abt would "trust" Tomczyk to be Berger successor as DTM boss
DTM DTM

Abt would "trust" Tomczyk to be Berger successor as DTM boss

Abt DTM team principal Thomas Biermaier believes 2011 series champion Martin Tomczyk would be a worthy successor to series boss Gerhard Berger, following an internal reshuffle within organising body ITR.

Mercedes squad HRT relieved by first DTM win achieved on merit
DTM DTM

Mercedes squad HRT relieved by first DTM win achieved on merit

Haupt Racing Team boss Ulrich Fritz says Luca Stolz’s maiden DTM victory at the Nurburgring was particularly special as it was “our first really own-achieved” win in the series.

Why Rast left Audi to join BMW, and where his career could go next
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Why Rast left Audi to join BMW, and where his career could go next

After 12 years racing with Audi, Rene Rast has made the call to part ways with the manufacturer and move to BMW, where he is set to take up a role with the Bavarian brand's LMDh project. Here's a look at why the German ace has made the switch

DTM safety car rules “need some rethinking” – Eng
DTM DTM

DTM safety car rules “need some rethinking” – Eng

BMW factory driver Philipp Eng says the DTM’s pitstop rules under safety car conditions “need some rethinking” after missing out on a chance of victory at the Nurburgring.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.